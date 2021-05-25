Michael Pittman Jr. admits he was a little intimidated by Philip Rivers last year.
As a rookie out of Southern California walking into the Indianapolis Colts’ locker room for the first time, Pittman was hesitant to approach the star quarterback.
“When I first got here with Phil, it’s so daunting because you have Phil who’s a 17-year vet and literally knows everything,” Pittman said Tuesday during a video conference call with local media. “The man knows everything. So he basically taught me to get over that.”
It's a lesson that is proving valuable this spring as Pittman again attempts to build a relationship with a new starting quarterback.
The 23-year-old wide receiver’s introduction to Carson Wentz was explosive. During a workout in California, the quarterback let loose on a 65-yard post pattern and Pittman quickly realized he needed to make an adjustment.
“I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I gotta dig down and really run,’” he said.
With introductions out of the way, the duo has spent time the past two weeks learning more about how to best work together on the field. It’s valuable time Pittman didn’t experience with Rivers in 2020, after the pandemic precautions paused all on-field work before training camp.
And it could prove critical to the Colts’ 2021 success.
This offense has a chance to be sneaky good if certain pillars fall into place. Wentz and Pittman are two of the bigger ones.
Obviously, Indianapolis is hoping the 28-year-old quarterback can regain his Pro Bowl form after a disastrous season with the Philadelphia Eagles. But Pittman also is seen as an important piece of this attack.
His rookie numbers were not eye-popping – 40 catches for 503 yards and one touchdown – but there were extenuating circumstances. Pittman got off to a slow start as he adjusted to the NFL then suffered a scary case of compartment leg syndrome and was sidelined for three games just as he was starting to figure things out.
He enjoyed a breakout performance with seven catches for 101 yards in a November road win against the Tennessee Titans, then followed that up the next week with three catches for 66 yards and his first touchdown at home against the Green Bay Packers.
Pittman’s season finished on a high note with five catches for 90 yards in his playoff debut – a 27-24 road loss against the Buffalo Bills.
But, in many ways, he’s starting over again this spring. Wentz’s addition should change the offense in ways that are advantageous to the 6-foot-4, 223-pound receiver. As Pittman already has learned first-hand, Wentz has plenty of arm strength. The quarterback also enjoyed some of his greatest success targeting another big receiver – 6-3 Alshon Jeffrey – during five years with the Eagles.
There’s likely to be more 50-50 balls thrown downfield and more opportunities for Pittman to make plays after the catch.
The wide receiver spent about three months working out in California over the winter, and his progress already has been evident to his teammates.
“I feel like the ceiling is high for Pitt coming off his rookie season, having a lot of momentum for this season,” veteran wide receiver Zach Pascal said. “He looks great now. Looks like he’s been working, routes look crisp, hands look crisp. I feel like now it’s just getting timing with the quarterback, and he’ll just take off from there. I’m excited to see him play this season and excited to see him go out there and work.”
Pittman believes his experience with Rivers will help speed up the bonding process with Wentz.
He regularly meets with the quarterback before practice, making sure he’s on the same page with how Wentz wants a certain route to be run and where the receiver should be at certain checkpoints during the play.
Those conversations didn’t happen early last year, but Rivers helped Pittman see the game in a different way.
“Phil just taught me how to receive and correct information because Phil wants things like how Phil wants things,” Pittman said. “So I basically just learned that, and I just took that from him, and now I just do it now.”
