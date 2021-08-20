ALEXANDRIA — Unlike 2020, high school football teams have had the benefit of a full summer of workouts leading up to preseason practices. With an alteration to the offense and holes to fill defensively, the Alexandria Tigers were in need of that extra work.
“In football, and all of the sports, us coaches have been glad to have a full summer with the kids, and we’ve gotten a lot done,” coach Pete Gast said. “We’ve had a lot kids come in and get back into the swing of training and some of the summer practice things. It’s certainly been a good summer.”
Despite the loss of a strong graduating class, Alexandria won three Central Indiana Conference games and finished 3-7 last year under Gast, now entering his 13th season with the Tigers. And an early setback in 2020 could have a silver lining for the upcoming campaign.
In the fourth game of the season, sophomore quarterback Chance Martin suffered a season-ending knee injury, which forced Gast to turn to freshman Gabe McGuire for the remainder of the year.
Prior to his injury, Martin was completing 53% of his passes and McGuire stepped in with a 60% completion rate. The two combined for 17 touchdowns and 12 interceptions and showed talent in the running game.
Now Martin is healthy, and the Tigers have two viable and experienced options for signal caller.
“I feel like it’s going to be interesting in these first three weeks of August to see which of those two emerges,” Gast said. “I feel like either of those kids can get behind center and run our offense.”
The offense may have a different look this season as Gast has introduced his team to more of a power type formation as opposed to the pistol or spread he has run in the past. This could maximize the potential of leading returning rusher Max Naselroad, who rushed for 384 yards last season on 68 carries. He scored four rushing TD and added a pair receiving.
“Different people call it different things, an H-Back or a power back,” Gast said. “It’s going give us an extra blocker if we want to have a downhill running game. The kid or two that we have in that position right now can catch the ball out of the backfield, it’s going to help in all sorts of ways. We feel like we can run the football. We’ve got Max, and Max was an outstanding runner, but we’ve got some other guys that can carry the football. We can become more of that type of team so that, when we get into the cold and wet season, we’re not as hamstrung when we can’t pass it effectively.”
Naselroad, who can run between the tackles, has breakaway speed and enough shiftiness to make a defensive back miss. McGuire could line up in the backfield as well as sophomore Carson Cuneo.
The Tigers return three of five starters on the offensive line — Connor Etchison, Isaac Scott and Truman Alholm — who are all juniors, and Gast has confidence in his eight-man rotation, which will include senior Caleb Coryell.
Defensively, the Tigers will be young. Naselroad will be a leader at linebacker as well after recording 56 tackles and three sacks a year ago as well as senior Logan Flowers in the secondary. Etchison and Scott will lead the charge up front with sophomores Xander Groce and Austin Devore expected to help. McGuire and Cuneo also figure to help in the secondary.
The Tigers will play a tough schedule this season. In addition to the usual CIC powerhouses in Eastbrook, Mississinewa and Oak Hill, Alex opens its season against Eastern Hancock at home and Wabash on the road. Gast is hoping for a better showing against conference foes this season.
“It’s a strong football conference. There is never a week off,” Gast said.
