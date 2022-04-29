INDIANAPOLIS – It’s the annual question following the first night of the NFL draft: What’s left?
Thursday started as a scary night for the Indianapolis Colts with six wide receivers coming off the board in the first 18 picks, but the franchise ended up in a pretty good place.
No other receiver was taken after the Tennessee Titans selected Arkansas’ Treylon Burks, and Tennessee traded A.J. Brown out of the AFC South – shipping him to the Philadelphia Eagles for the 18th pick they used to select Burks.
As a result, there’s plenty of talent still on the board for Indianapolis on Friday.
Here’s a look at five wide receivers who could fill the team’s biggest need:
Christian Watson, North Dakota State: A dream selection in general manager Chris Ballard’s preferred mold, the 6-foot-4, 208-pounder ran a 4.36 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine and learned to block downfield in the Bison’s power-running attack.
If he’s there at No. 42, there’s a good chance he’s the pick.
Skyy Moore, Western Michigan: His size – 5-10, 195-pounds – doesn’t fit Ballard’s ideal. But it’s not hard to project him as a TY Hilton type. With a 4.41-second 40 and a 34.5-inch vertical jump, he’s an explosive target who could help this passing game stretch defenses and serve as a perfect complement to Michael Pittman Jr.
Alec Pierce, Cincinnati: The Bearcat standout checks several Ballard boxes. He’s 6-3, 211 and ran a 4.41-second 40 while serving as a senior captain on a team that reached the College Football Playoff. There are worse options in the early second round.
Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama: If the Colts wait until Round 3 to address the position, Tolbert becomes a real possibility. His speed is good enough (4.49 40), and his 36-inch vertical hints at his explosive nature. But he’s also a competitive beast who chose to stay home in Mobile, Alabama, and help build a program over bigger Football Bowl Subdivision offers.
David Bell, Purdue: The hometown boy was incredibly productive with the Boilermakers, catching 182 passes for 2,946 yards and 21 touchdowns in three seasons. But his performance at the Combine was a bust – most notably a 4.65-second 40.
If the Colts can look past the poor testing, Bell could be a steal in the third round or beyond.
And here are five players at other positions who fell out of the first round:
Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan: A 6-6, 303-pound former tight end, Raimann is an athletic offensive tackle who could compete with Matt Pryor for the starting job on the left side. One possible caveat? His 32 7/8-inch arms are less than ideal for the position.
Trey McBride, Colorado State: Perhaps the draft’s top player at his position, the first-team All-American caught 90 passes for 1,121 yards last season – setting school records for the Rams in both categories. His pro comp on NFL.com? Austin Hooper, who made the Pro Bowl twice in four seasons with new Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan on the Atlanta Falcons.
Malik Willis, Liberty: The 22-year-old dual threat quarterback had a top-30 visit with the Colts that raised eyebrows. Now, he could be in play at No. 42. He’d have to sit behind Ryan for two years, but he needs some seasoning by all accounts.
The question is with needs at other positions can Indianapolis use its first pick on a backup?
Nakobe Dean, Georgia: The Colts likely will take a linebacker at some point in the draft, but it’s unlikely to come at 42. Still, Dean was the leader of the nation’s best defense for the team that won the national championships. If all the pass catchers are off the board, Ballard’s “you can’t pass on a great player” ethos could apply.
David Ojabo, Michigan: If not for a torn Achilles’ tendon during his pro day, Ojabo would have been a first-round pick alongside his former teammate Aiden Hutchinson. It would be hard for Ballard to pull the trigger on an injured defensive lineman in the second round one year after drafting Dayo Odeyingbo under similar circumstances.
But there is a scenario where Ojabo is the best player available and he’s reunited with former teammate Kwity Paye.