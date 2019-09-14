NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Darius Leonard stood before his locker this week and spoke a simple truth.
The second-year linebacker played a terrible game for the Indianapolis Colts in last week’s season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.
He finished with seven tackles to tie Anthony Walker for team-high honors, but the reigning defensive rookie of the year failed to make the sort of impact plays that became his staple in 2018.
After grading the film, Leonard agreed with his coaching staff and gave himself an “F.”
But he’s not lingering on the 30-24 overtime loss. He immediately began looking ahead to Sunday’s critical AFC South battle at the Tennessee Titans and the ways he can begin to right his wrongs.
“We do something different here,” Leonard said. “We watch (film) with the whole defense. Then when you see the plays that you messed up on, you feel like you let the team down. You feel like you let the defense down.
“And, for a guy who holds his standards pretty high and you know that’s not what you want to put on tape, it definitely hurts me. It kind of makes me want to work even harder to prove on Sunday that I’m always going to be that (all-pro) guy.”
The Titans (1-0) have some vengeance in mind of their own.
The 2018 regular season ended at Nissan Stadium with Indianapolis scoring a 33-17 victory against the home team and earning the AFC’s final playoff berth.
It was the 13th victory for the Colts in the last 15 meetings between the teams. Tennessee was 0-11 against former Indy quarterback Andrew Luck, and it also lost games started by journeymen Dan Orlovsky and Josh Freeman during the stretch.
The two wins in the series came in 2017 with Jacoby Brissett under center for the Colts. He’ll make his third start against the Titans, and the 19th start of his career, on Sunday.
And it seems just about everybody on the field will have something to prove.
“We have to prepare for a quarterback that went on the road with a 78 percent accuracy, threw two touchdowns and didn’t turn the ball over,” Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel said, referencing Brissett’s performance in L.A. “So that’s the challenge.”
Indeed, Brissett was highly efficient in Week 1. He completed 21 of 27 attempts for 190 yards with a pair of touchdowns and no interceptions.
He was particularly impressive in the clutch.
Brissett hit back-to-back passes on Indianapolis’ final drive to convert a third-and-22 from his own 32-yard line. The first went for 19 yards up the middle to T.Y. Hilton. The second, on fourth-and-3, was good for 8 yards to Devin Funchess.
Funchess won’t play Sunday after breaking his clavicle on the second-to-last play of the drive. His role will be filled by multiple players with second-year wide receiver Deon Cain and tight end Eric Ebron likely to lead the way.
The final drive ended with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Hilton, on which the veteran wide receiver patiently waited for the play to develop, broke a couple tackles and wouldn’t be denied the end zone.
Marlon Mack’s 2-yard plunge tied the game moments later on the 2-point conversion, but the Colts never saw the ball again.
That didn’t lessen the strong first impression Brissett made running head coach Frank Reich’s offense in the regular season for the first time.
“He did a great job,” Hilton said. “Like I told you all week, he’s ready. I just can’t wait for you all to see it. But he did a great job. He was calm, cool and collected under pressure. He delivered the ball, he got us the ball, got us in great situations and the o-line did a great job of protecting him back there.”
While Indianapolis was wondering what might have been after a series of miscues aided the Chargers’ victory, the Titans were taking advantage of every opportunity in a 43-13 throttling of the Cleveland Browns.
Tennessee’s defense sacked Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield five times and pestered him into three fourth-quarter interceptions.
Coordinator Dean Pees is sure to throw a dizzying array of looks at Brissett and challenge the 26-year-old quarterback to make difficult presnap reads.
While Brissett is trying to decode the Titans’ ever-changing coverages, he’ll be chased by top-flight pass rushers in defensive end Cameron Wake – a free agent addition from the Miami Dolphins – and Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jurrell Casey.
“Physical, they’re physical,” Reich said of the Tennessee defense. “They’re multiple, they do a lot of different things. They get good pressure from a lot of guys, a lot of different ways, are probably the three things that stick out to me right away.”
Even this early in the season, this game carries significant weight.
A win by Tennessee would leave it alone atop the division and holding a two-game lead and a tie-breaker against one of its biggest rivals. A win for the Colts would earn a split from a difficult road stretch to open the year and keep their dominance in the rivalry intact.
But Indianapolis’ focus never wavers.
Reich famously preaches a “1-0” mindset each week. Forget about the past, don’t think about the future and make the most of the precious present.
“We can’t really focus too much on what any other team does, especially when we put out the performance that we did (last week),” Leonard said. “We always talk about controlling what we can control. That’s getting better day in and day out and going out and trying to play good, complementary football. We just keep our eyes on ourself and not any other team.”
