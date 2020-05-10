BLOOMINGTON – Police are investigating the suspicious deaths of the parents of an Indiana football player, both of which occurred over the weekend.
According to a WTHR report, Cassondra M. Wilson, 45, of Columbus, the mother of IU junior wide receiver Cam Wilson, was identified as the victim of a fatal shooting at her residence Friday night in Columbus. Cam Wilson’s father and Cossondra Wilson’s ex-husband, Troy O. Wilson, was found dead in Indianapolis Saturday afternoon.
Indianapolis Metro Police investigators considered Troy Wilson a person of interest in the investigation of his ex-wife’s death, according to the WTHR report
Wilson appeared in three games for the Hoosiers in 2019, all wins over Ball State, Eastern Illinois and Rutgers. He was named IU’s scout team player of the week leading up to a win over Nebraska and special teams player of the week for IU’s win over Northwestern.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with Cam and his family,” IU football coach Tom Allen said in a statement released Sunday. “We’ve been in constant communication with Cam once we learned of this tragedy. He is a tremendous young man, and we will continue to assist and support him in any and all ways. We ask everyone to respect Cam and his family’s privacy during this difficult time.”
Wilson transferred to IU from Illinois State, where he redshirted in 2017. In high school, Wilson was a two-time captain at Columbus East, finishing his four-year high school career with 72 receptions, 2,150 receiving yards, 900 kick return yards and 27 total touchdowns. He was named an Indiana Football Coaches Association All-Star in 2016.
At Columbus East, Wilson was teammates with IU starting offensive lineman Harry Crider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.