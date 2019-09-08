CLERMONT – There’s a reason Georgia driver Bubba Pollard is considered the best super late model driver in the country, and he displayed those talents at Lucas Oil Raceway on Saturday night.
Pollard captured the inaugural Speed 51 Super Select, an invitation only 75-lap event with a winner-take-all-purse of $10,000.
Pollard started on the pole position for the final 25-lap segment and led the entire distance to record the victory.
He was chased by fellow Peach State competitor Casey Roderick and was able to maintain the point through three restarts.
Pollard selected the preferred outside line and, using the savvy of a veteran, altered how he approached each of the restarts.
“The last restart, that was money,” he said.
Harrison Burton, the winner of the second of the three segments, finished third followed by Brian Campbell, an eight-time winner at LOR, and former Anderson Speedway late model champion Jack Dossey III.
“This place doesn’t suit my driving style,” Pollard said. “You have to charge the corner and let it roll through the center. It’s momentum racing. So to come here and do this, I’ve said this is the best car I’ve ever driven, and I really feel like it’s up there.”
Campbell took the lead in the first 25-lap segment chased by Rapheal Lessard and Pollard with Roderick running in fourth.
Pollard moved into the second spot on Lap 2 and took the lead from Campbell on Lap 13 with an inside pass entering Turn 3.
With the field inverted for the second segment, Pollard and Campbell started on the tail of the 13-car field.
Austin Nason took the early lead followed by Josh Brock and Casey Johnson.
But, by the seventh circuit, Burton had moved to the lead chased by Nason and Matt Craig. But Pollard was the driver on the move climbing from the 13th starting spot to be running fifth after 17 laps.
He finished fourth and, as a result of his two finishes in the first segments, started from the pole for the final 25 laps.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.