CORDELE, Georgia – Bubba Pollard scored a popular win by winning the SpeedFest 150 in dominating fashion.
Pollard started third in the field Saturday and battled for most of the race with Chandler Smith in the Champion Racing Association Southern Super Series sanctioned event at Watermelon Capital Speedway.
Pollard took the lead for the first time on Lap 31 when he passed Corey Heim.
Smith took the lead on Lap 45, but Pollard was back in front on Lap 59 as the two leaders played a game of cat-and-mouse to the finish.
Through four restarts, Pollard opted to start on the outside and was able to clear Smith to maintain the lead.
The Georgia driver led 110 of the 150 laps.
Heim led the first 29 laps before being passed by Pollard.
That pass saw the lead pack split the lapped car of Joe Ross in Turn 2 with Pollard taking the low line while Heim went high.
Pollard emerged with the lead after running third and passed both Heim and Smith.
The front of the field was scrambled with 10 laps to go when Josh Berry, Stephen Nasse and Michael Atwell got together in Turn 1.
Carson Hocevar came home in third followed by Jake Garcia and Heim.
Ryan Moore started 17th in the field and was running in the top five with 10 laps remaining but settled for sixth.
The entire field pitted for tires on Lap 96, which set up the 50-lap run to the finish.
CRA JEGS All Stars
Florida driver Michael Hinde scored the biggest win of his career, capturing the Pro Late Model feature in his first visit to Watermelon Capital Speedway.
Hinde, driving for Stephen Nasse Racing, started seventh in the 27-car field and was running in the top five after 15 laps.
Jake Bollman took the lead at the start from outside the front row and surrendered the point to Massachusetts driver Giovanni Ruggerio on Lap 5 with an inside move on the front straight.
Ruggerio stayed on the point until Lap 29 when local competitor Cody Hall claimed the lead on the front straight.
Hall, who won a Legends race earlier in the day, remained out front until Lap 57 when Hinde made an outside move on the back straight.
Following the last of four caution flags, there were problems for Derek Griffith after climbing up to third after starting eighth when the engine lost power and Christopher Tullis -- running in the top 10 -- was forced to pit after the hood popped up.
The two drivers on the move late in the race were Cole Williams and fast-qualifier Dylan Fetcho, starting ninth and 10th after the draw.
Williams moved into second on Lap 92 when he passed Hall, and Fetcho made the pass a lap later.
Hinde went on to win by 1.6 seconds over Williams, Fetcho, Hall and Ruggerio.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.