PENDLETON -- Sophomore Whitney Warfel gave her teammates an early Christmas present Wednesday as Pendleton Heights drilled Shelbyville 82-56.
The Arabians used Senior Night to go to 4-0 in the Hoosier Heritage Conference and 6-4 overall.
PH was on top 18-9 after one quarter and 35-23 at intermission. The Golden Bears were forced into 11 turnovers in the first 16 minutes compared to four for the home team.
“I think they have a bit of a roadblock facing us, and I wanted to make sure we put the pressure on,” said PH coach Chad Cook. “It helped to have some more players on the bench so we didn’t have to be so careful about spending our energy.”
Though not everyone is yet eligible due to an inadequate number of practices and senior Gracie Conkling is still nursing a groin injury and played limited minutes, it was still better than the five or six players available the past few games.
“It was great to have those players back,” said Warfel. “There was so much energy for this game.”
Warfel provided more than just energy in the third quarter as she hit 3-of-4 from 3-point range on her way to a 10-point quarter. That helped spark a 19-1 run in the third period that put the game away.
“She’s a gamer,” said Cook. “She can be a threat out there, and she can still put the ball on the floor.”
She finished the night with 25 points and also cleaned the backboards as her seven rebounds were also a team high.
A forced change in her shooting mechanics might have been a blessing.
“I injured my wrist, so I can’t follow through all the way like before,” said Warfel. “I had to change my shot, and it was for the better.”
Warfel had plenty of help. Four Arabians scored 10 or more points.
Typical of the team’s displayed aggression could be found in senior Kylie Davis. Her attacks on the basket might have only produced five field goals. But it got her eight free throws, and she made all of them, giving her 19 points.
Junior Abi Rosenkrans had 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field. Kylea Lloyd scored 10 and was a defensive presence inside, getting deflections and steals that helped the visitors’ turnover total reach 20.
Junior Morgan Martin played a big role off the bench.
“It was good to get her back,” said Cook. “She’s been gone for several weeks. Her mom had COVID, and then she had it.”
Shelbyville’s starting five scored all but seven of the team’s points. Sophomore Kylee Edwards topped the team with a dozen points. Madison Bassett had 11 points and eight rebounds. The team scored 27 of its 56 points from 3-point range.
The Arabians will now take a few days off and prepare for another conference outing next Wednesday against New Castle ahead of a key HHC encounter at home against Mount Vernon on Jan. 2.
“Hopefully the time off will get Gracie healthy,” said Cook. “We’d like to be ready for New Castle and be able to still be unbeaten in the conference against Mount Vernon.”
The Golden Bears dropped to 4-7.
