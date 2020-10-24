ANDERSON — Post positions were drawn Friday at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino for the Open Mare Trot, Two-Year-Old Colt Trot, Two-Year-Old Filly Pace and Two-Year-Old Colt Pace Breeders Crown Finals. Elimination winners drew from Posts 1 through 5 with the remainder of the field in an open draw.
In the 2-year-old pacing filly ranks, elimination winners Continualou and JK Alwaysbealady drew Post 1 and 2, respectively. Continualou provided the biggest upset of the evening after pacing home in 26 seconds to score at odds of 92-1 and claim the first of two $25,000 eliminations with David Miller in the bike.
Two-year-old pacing colt Perfect Sting remained undefeated with an impressive performance in the second $25,000 elimination for the Breeders Crown Juvenile pacing colts and geldings for trainer Joe Holloway. Southwind Gendry also continued his winning ways as he delivered as the heavy betting favorite in the first elimination for freshman pacing colts. Perfect Sting and Southwind Gendry will line up right next to each other in the $600,000 final Oct. 30, drawing Post 2 and 3, respectively.
On the trotting side, elimination winners In Range and Venerate drew Post 3 and 5, respectively, for their $600,000 final.
Following are the fields in post position order for the Breeders Crown Two-Year-Old Finals:
$600,000 Breeders Crown Two-Year-Old Filly Pace
PP-Horse-Trainer
1-Continualou--Ron Burke
2-JK Alwaysbalady-Nancy Takter
3-Caviart Audrey-Nancy Takter
4-Paulas Bet Hanover-Ron Burke
5-Scarlett Hanover--Ron Burke
6-Blue Diamond Eyes—Ron Burke
7-Fire Start Hanover—R. Nifty Norman
8-Nashville Elgenna—Tony Alagna
9-Notorious Pink--Tony Alagna
10-Somethingbeautiful—Dylan Davis
$600,000 Breeders Crown Two-Year-Old Colt Trot
PP-Horse-Trainer
1-Take All Comers—Jim Campbell
2-Cricket Fashion—Jim Campbell
3-In Range—Marcus Melander
4-On A Streak—Luc Blais
5-Venerate—Julie Miller
6-Muscle Dynasty—Paula Wellwood
7-Captain Corey—Ake Svandstedt
8-Zenith Stride—Mark Harder
9-Delayed Hanover—Ake Svandstedt
10-Brookview Bolt—Ron Burke
$600,000 Breeders Crown Two-Year-Old Colt Pace
PP-Horse-Trainer
1-Jk Going West—LeWayne Miller
2-Perfect Sting—Joe Holloway
3-Southwind Gendry—Ron Burke
4-Always A Miki—Nancy Takter
5-Bayfield Beach—Brian Brown
6-Summa Cum Laude—Ron Burke
7-Abuckabett Hanover—Tony Alagna
8-Caviart Lotus—Nancy Takter
9-Captains Place—John Ackley
10-Literl Lad Hanover—Ron Burke
The Open Mare Trot did not require an elimination, and all entrants advanced to the final slated for Oct. 31.
$300,000 Breeders Crown Open Mare Trot
PP-Horse-Trainer
1-Weslynn Quest—Christopher Beaver
2-Conway Kellyanne—Daryl Bontrager
3-Pat Matters—R.Nifty Norman
4-When Dovescry—Brett Pelling
5-Plunge Bluechip—Ake Svandstedt
6-Felicity Shagwell—Ake Svandstedt
7-Manchego—Nancy Takter
8-Grand Swan—LeWayne Miller
Five Breeders Crown eliminations will highlight the Saturday program at Hoosier Park. The remaining divisions will be drawn as follows:
Saturday, following the final elimination race:
Open Mare Pace
Two-Year-Old Filly Trot
Three-Year-Old Filly Pace
Three-Year-Old Filly Trot
Monday, post draw Reception at 6 p.m.:
Open Trot
Open Pace
Three-Year-Old Colt Pace
Three-Year-Old Colt Trot
Hoosier Park will host the 2020 Breeders Crown Finals on Oct. 30 and Oct. 31 with limited spectators, in accordance with the approved health and safety plan for the event.
The 2020 Breeders Crown event, presented by The Libfeld-Katz Breeding Partnership, will be the 37th edition of the $6 million event. First post for the Breeders Crown eliminations will be 6:30 p.m., while post time for the Breeders Crown finals will be 6 p.m.
