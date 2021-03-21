Each Monday, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous week of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
Daleville junior Trevion Johnson earned double the postseason awards as he was named All-Delaware County and was also one of five area players to garner a spot on the All-Mid-Eastern Conference team.
Johnson paced the Broncos with 13.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game and was joined by his senior teammate Cayden Gothrup (11.6 points per game) on the all-conference team. Sophomore Dylan Scott was named county honorable mention after scoring 7.5 points per game.
Three seniors from the sectional champion Shenandoah Raiders were also honored by the MEC. Kameron Graddy (13 points, 7.6 rebounds), Jakeb Kinsey (13.5 points, 4.9 assists) and Kaden McCollough (11 points, 5.2 assists) were named in a vote by the conference coaches.
TUESDAY
Central Indiana Conference champion Madison-Grant and Frankton placed two players each on the all-conference squad to lead an area contingent of five players total.
Argylls seniors Kaden Howell (15.3 points) and Grant Brown (15.1 points, 5.9 assists) led the way along with Eagles senior Ayden Brobston (14.3 points, 7.7 rebounds) and junior Blake Mills (11.8 points, 4.8 assists). Alexandria senior Kole Stewart (12.7 points, 2.6 assists) was also named to the squad with Elwood seniors Mason Robison and Ben DeLong. M-G sophomore Jase Howell and senior Justin Moore were named honorable mention.
WEDNESDAY
Frankton’s all-time winningest girls player Ava Gardner announced her commitment to continue her basketball career at Hanover College next year. Gardner scored 10.7 points per game this season and led the Eagles to a third sectional title in her four years, which included a run to the state finals in 2020.
Brown and Kinsey added statewide honors to their postseason trophy case as both were named Boys Academic All-State by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association. McCollough, Tanner Goff and Michael Howard of Shenandoah led a large area contingent on the honorable mention list along with Kaden Howell of M-G, Ryan Smith of Frankton, Aidan Smith from Liberty Christian and Anderson Prep’s Jack Scott and Larry Rodriguez.
Three area girls players were also named as Zoey Barnett of Madison-Grant, Irelynd Evans of Liberty Christian and Chloe Tucker from Lapel earned honorable mention from the IBCA.
Frankton opened its track and field season at Yorktown, dropping the boys meet 86-45 and the girls competition 109-22. Brobston paced the Eagles boys with wins in the high jump and long jump
Madison-Grant junior Emma Ewer broke her own school record in the pole vault when she cleared 8-foot-6 at Greentown. Both Argylls track and field teams placed third in a three-way meet with Eastern and Mississinewa.
Indiana Wesleyan swept Oakland City in a softball double header, with a pair of area alumni contributing in the second game, a 4-2 IWU victory. Kamryn Buck (Shenandoah) played left field and was 1-for-3 with a run scored while Liberty Christian’s Alayna Thomas was the starting pitcher and earned the win with three strikeouts in four innings.
Although Anderson University was swept in a softball doubleheader against Trine by scores of 3-2 and 8-1, several area players had successful days for the Ravens. Jayden Brown (Pendleton Heights) was 3-for-5 with a stolen base, Faith Muterspaugh (Shenandoah) was 2-for-7 with a double, Ally Hall (PH) had two stolen bases and Amanda White and Chloe Closser (both of PH) had an RBI each. Taylor Murdock (Lapel) was 1-for-3 in Game 1 for Trine.
THURSDAY
After her third-place vault finish at the state finals, Lapel senior Madi Carpenter was named First Team All-State by the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association.
SATURDAY
The Purdue baseball team defeated Indiana 8-5 in the second game of their doubleheader to salvage a split. In the Boilermakers win, Landon Weins pitched two innings of relief in which he allowed one earned run on a hit with two strikeouts. In four games for Purdue this season, the former Frankton star has hurled five innings with a 3.60 ERA and has recorded five strikeouts.
