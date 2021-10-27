Soccer

Indiana Soccer Coaches Association Academic All-State

Boys

Cole Bubalo, Pendleton Heights

Kam Kail, Pendleton Heights

Grant Koperczak, Pendleton Heights

William Phillips, Pendleton Heights

Jackson Ragan, Pendleton Heights

Girls

Brylee Flanagan, Anderson

Kameron Mace, Anderson

Abby Fisher, Pendleton Heights

Shelby Goyer, Pendleton Heights

Maddie Heineman, Pendleton Heights

Brynn Libler, Pendleton Heights

Ellie Manchess, Pendleton Heights

Kaitlyn Prickett, Pendleton Heights

Abi Rosenkrans, Pendleton Heights

Kieli Ryan, Pendleton Heights

Volleyball

All-Central Indiana Conference

Taylor Stinefield, Alexandria

Jaleigh Crawford, Elwood

Holli Klettheimer, Frankton

Emma Sperry, Frankton

Daya Greene, Madison-Grant

Alexis Baney, Madison-Grant

Azmae Turner, Madison-Grant

Honorable Mention

Olivia Hall, Alexandria

Kendall Parker, Alexandria

Adayna Key, Frankton

Katie Garringer, Madison-Grant

