Soccer
Indiana Soccer Coaches Association Academic All-State
Boys
Cole Bubalo, Pendleton Heights
Kam Kail, Pendleton Heights
Grant Koperczak, Pendleton Heights
William Phillips, Pendleton Heights
Jackson Ragan, Pendleton Heights
Girls
Brylee Flanagan, Anderson
Kameron Mace, Anderson
Abby Fisher, Pendleton Heights
Shelby Goyer, Pendleton Heights
Maddie Heineman, Pendleton Heights
Brynn Libler, Pendleton Heights
Ellie Manchess, Pendleton Heights
Kaitlyn Prickett, Pendleton Heights
Abi Rosenkrans, Pendleton Heights
Kieli Ryan, Pendleton Heights
Volleyball
All-Central Indiana Conference
Taylor Stinefield, Alexandria
Jaleigh Crawford, Elwood
Holli Klettheimer, Frankton
Emma Sperry, Frankton
Daya Greene, Madison-Grant
Alexis Baney, Madison-Grant
Azmae Turner, Madison-Grant
Honorable Mention
Olivia Hall, Alexandria
Kendall Parker, Alexandria
Adayna Key, Frankton
Katie Garringer, Madison-Grant
