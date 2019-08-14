PENDLETON — Pendleton Heights' girls golf team has won three straight dual matches to begin the season, two of those on its home Fall Creek Golf Club.
Arabians' coach Hilary Slick said after a 176-202 decision over Shelbyville on Wednesday her girls have a sense of comfort that can be found only at Fall Creek.
"When we get away from our home course, we tend to be intimidated by the course," Slick said. 'Instead of thinking about yardage, they're thinking about the course. I think they get it in their head that they're not going to have the same outcome when they're on a different course."
But while at Fall Creek, the Arabians have a game plan and almost without fail stick to it.
"They play it all the time," Slick said "When they go out (on the tee), they hit driver and they already know what their next club is going to be, because they hit it to the same spot."
PH's precision resulted in six birdies by four different players.
Senior Danielle Tinsley, the Arabians' No. 1 golfer, led the way with three circles on the scorecard and was medalist at 40, four over par.
Tinsley birdied the par-5 third hole to go to even par, and she did the same on holes 5 and 8, both par-4.
No. 2 Grace Wiggins and No. 3 Kaylee McKenney both shot 44, with Wiggins birdieing 8 and McKenney barely missing an eagle try on 3 before making good on a 6-foot putt for birdie.
Both No. 4 Ryann Norris, as well as Kaitlynn Shamblin, came in at 48. Shamblin was not among the top five eligible for inclusion in the team score and her round was considered practice.
Olivia Link had a personal-best 52 at the No. 5 spot and Ashley McKenney rounded out the Arabians with a 62.
"We didn't score as well as we normally do on our home course," Slick said. "They were a little higher but more even, I think."
Besides Tinsley's and Wiggins' birdies on 8, PH for the most part struggled on the first hole as well as the final four.
Wiggins had triple-bogeys on the bookend holes and she was quite upset about it, Slick said, and Norris lost a ball on a hole and that threw her off.
The Arabians will attempt to overcome any demons they may have away from Fall Creek Saturday, as they'll go to Edgewood for Lapel's 18-team invitational.
"We're going to try to take our 'A' game with us," Slick said.
