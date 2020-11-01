Each Monday, we will bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous week of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover:
MONDAY
The Pioneer Academic Athletic Conference announced its volleyball postseason awards, with four local players being honored. Liberty Christian’s Mady Rees was named second-team All-PAAC while teammate Maddie Mercer received honorable mention. Tyra Gillispie and Mar’Tavia Cullum of Anderson Prep also received honorable mention.
Former Shenandoah star Macee Rudy of IU-Kokomo was named the River States Conference volleyball Defender of the Week for the second straight week. She recorded 51 digs and two aces in two Cougars matches the previous week.
TUESDAY
After announcing her verbal commitment earlier, Frankton senior Mackenzie Swango made it official today, signing her letter of intent to continue her education and softball career at Indiana Wesleyan.
Primarily a catcher, Swango transferred to Frankton after two solid years at Alexandria and, due to the cancellation of the spring IHSAA season, has yet to suit up for the Eagles. As a sophomore for the Tigers, Swango batted .402 with seven home runs, 13 doubles and 35 RBI while recording an OPS of 1.265.
A total of five Pendleton Heights soccer players were honored as all-conference by the Hoosier Heritage Conference.
Sophomores Kam Kail and Cole Bubalo earned distinction for the boys team while seniors Macy Browning and Sarah Dix and sophomore Kaitlyn Prickett were named to the girls team. Kail led the Arabians with eight goals while adding two assists, and Bubalo led PH with seven assists and scored three times. Browning established a new single-season scoring record for the Arabians with 21 goals and added eight assists. Dix earned her spot as one of the top defensive players in the league, and Prickett led all area players with 13 assists and added nine goals.
WEDNESDAY
Eight area players were named All-CIC volleyball, led by Alexandria senior Kaitlyn Bair who earned the honor for the third time.
Bair led all Madison County players with 332 kills while also recording 42 blocks and reaching the 1,000-kill milestone during the sectional. Bair was joined by Alexandria teammates Lauren Dungan (163 kills, 321 digs) and Kendall Parker (842 assists).
Sectional champion Madison-Grant placed two players on the all-conference team in Daya Greene (306 digs) and Grace Holmberg (198 kills) as did Frankton with Chloee Thomas (291 kills, 65 blocks) and Holli Klettheimer (254 kills, 68 aces). Jaleigh Crawford (220 kills, 31 blocks) represented the Elwood Panthers for the second straight year. Dungan, Thomas, Greene, and Holmberg also were named for the second time.
Taylor Stinefield of Alexandria and Katie Garringer of Madison-Grant were named honorable mention.
THURSDAY
Dungan announced on social media she will continue her volleyball career close to home at Anderson University.
During her career, Dungan recorded 1,004 digs, 629 kills and 127 aces and played a pivotal role as a freshman helping the Tigers to their first regional championship.
FRIDAY
East Central Indiana Runner announced its postseason cross country awards. Shenandoah’s Hope Edwards was named to the girls All-Junior team while Daleville garnered multiple awards, including Ethan Colvin (All-Freshman Team), Khoa Weston (All-Senior Team), and the Broncos were named the most improved boys team of the year.
Madison-Grant quarterback Jack Thompson ran for two touchdowns, and Trey Vetor rushed for one as the Argylls stopped Tri-Central 28-12 to advance to the sectional championship for the second straight year. M-G (3-5) will travel to South Adams this Friday.
Saturday
Anderson University landed a second area athlete when Frankton senior Ayden Brobston announced he will continue his athletic career with coach Owen Handy and the Ravens.
The 6-foot-5 forward averaged 13 points and 8.8 rebounds last season in his first year as a starter for the Eagles. Brobston was a 53% field goal shooter in 2019-20 and recorded nine double-doubles.
