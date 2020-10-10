RICHMOND – For the first time in two years, Anderson is on a football winning streak.
Behind a dominant defense and an opportunistic offense, the Indians (2-6) knocked off North Central Conference rival Richmond 16-10 on Friday night.
The win came one week after an 18-15 victory against Arsenal Tech, giving Anderson wins in back-to-back weeks for the first time since it beat the same two schools in October 2018.
The Tribe got a 2-yard touchdown run by Conner Stephenson and 2-point conversion from Dontrez Fuller to take an 8-0 with 3:46 remaining in the first quarter. Anderson pushed the lead to 16-3 on an 18-yard touchdown run by TK Blair and a 2-point conversion by Stephenson on the first drive of the third quarter.
The defense then forced three turnovers on downs to protect the lead and improve to 2-4 in the NCC. The Red Devils fell to 1-6 overall and 1-5 in conference play.
Anderson hosts Logansport (2-6, 0-5) next week looking to win three in a row for the first time since 2011.
LAPEL 43, JAY COUNTY 15
PORTLAND – Brennan Stow threw four touchdown passes, and the Bulldogs (6-2) emphatically bounced back from last week’s loss to Heritage Christian.
Stow threw an 80-yard scoring strike to Tanner Mroz, 15- and 13-yard touchdown passes to Hayden LeClerc and a 55-yarder to Tyler Dollar as Lapel crossed the 40-point threshold for the fourth time this season and the second time in three weeks.
Kyle Shelton added a 12-yard touchdown run, and Dollar scored from 3 yards out as the Bulldogs built a 36-0 lead after three quarters. The Patriots fell to 0-8.
Lapel travels to Eastern Hancock (4-4) next week.
PENDLETON HEIGHTS 38, YORKTOWN 7
PENDLETON – Luke Candiano threw three touchdown passes, Tyler McKinley caught a pair of scoring strikes and the Arabians (5-3, 3-3 Hoosier Heritage Conference) snapped a three-game losing streak.
McKinley caught seven passes for 108 yards, and Marvin Jones added three receptions for 46 yards and the remaining score.
Candiano finished 9-of-17 for 151 yards, and eight Pendleton Heights’ ballcarriers combined to rush for 169 yards. Caden McClain led that group with 49 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. Evan MacMillan rushed three times for 46 yards, and Luke Bays added 35 yards on nine attempts.
Yorktown (3-5, 1-5) did not score until the final quarter.
The Arabians travel to Shelbyville (0-8, 0-6) next week.
SHENANDOAH 28, EASTERN HANCOCK 21
CHARLOTTESVILLE – Tanner Goff rushed for a pair of touchdowns and threw for two more as the Raiders (6-2, 2-0 Mid-Eastern Conference) won their fourth straight.
Goff opened the scoring with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Cole Hughes and added scoring runs of 4 and 1 yards as Shenandoah built a 21-7 halftime lead.
Goff’s 26-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Bennett pushed the lead to 28-14 with 9:09 remaining. Eastern Hancock (4-4, 1-2) lost its second straight.
The Raiders travel to Monroe Central (5-1, 2-0) to play for the MEC title next week.
OAK HILL 50, ALEXANDRIA 12
CONVERSE – The Tigers (2-6, 2-4 Central Indiana Conference) lost their third straight.
Oak Hill (5-3, 5-1) has won four in a row.
Alexandria hosts Frankton (1-7, 1-5) next week.
EASTBROOK 72, ELWOOD 22
MARION – Class 2A No. 2 Eastbrook (7-1, 6-0 CIC) has won six straight.
Elwood (1-6, 1-5) hosts Mississinewa (4-4, 4-2) next week.
