Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
TUESDAY
Andrew Dietz celebrated his 100th career victory and helped lead Anderson to a 42-27 wrestling win over Guerin Catholic.
Deannaya Haseman and Madelyn Poynter led a balanced Lapel offense with 10 points each, and the Bulldogs rolled to a 56-23 win over Lafayette Jefferson. Annalee Stow added nine points, and Ashlynn Allman chipped in eight points with 14 rebounds.
Madison-Grant roared back from a nine-point, fourth-quarter deficit for a 44-39 win over Taylor. Maddy Moore and Daya Greene each scored 13 points, and Azmae Turner added 12 as the Argylls outscored the Titans 18-4 in the fourth quarter.
The Anderson boys team edged New Castle 85-83 to salvage a split of its swimming dual with the Trojans. Michael Strait posted wins for Anderson in the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle races while Bowen Libler (200-yard freestyle) and Aidan Barrett (100-yard butterfly) added victories for the Indians. Libby Hahn (100-yard breaststroke) and Amber Lindzy (100-yard butterly) were winners for the girls team.
WEDNESDAY
Dylan Scott led Daleville with 15 points, but the Broncos dropped their Delaware County tournament opener 64-52 at Delta.
THURSDAY
Bailee Webb scored 15 points — including three free throws with 5.7 seconds left in regulation to force overtime — and Class 2A No. 10 Frankton upended No. 3 Tipton 60-58 on the road. Emma Sperry also scored 15 points, and Lauryn Bates added 12 points and nine rebounds for Frankton.
The Pendleton Heights girls swim team scored a dominant 136-50 win at Delta behind two individual wins and two relay wins from Grace McKinney. Jaima Link, Mallory Gentry, Maddie Heineman, Sophie Kaster, Ella Rector and Catherine Dudley added individual wins for the Arabians. Jacob Simpson and Tyler Hollendonner scored individual boys wins in a 119-64 loss to the Eagles.
FRIDAY
Two of the top area softball pitchers made their college commitments public Friday when Alexandria’s Kendall Parker signed with Bethel and Elwood junior Olivia Shannon announced she will continue her career at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.
Last season, Parker was 12-4 in the circle with a 2.94 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 100 innings while also hitting .403 with 21 RBI. Shannon posted a 12-6 record and a 2.28 ERA and fanned 144 batters in 110 2/3 innings. Shannon batted .309 and stole 14 bases for the Panthers last season.
Pendleton Heights wrapped up the outright girls basketball Hoosier Heritage Conference championship with a come-from-behind 67-65 overtime win at New Palestine. The Arabians finished the HHC schedule at 7-0 and were led by Whitney Warfel with 24 points and Hailee Brunnemer with 18. Kaycie Warfel recorded one steal that led to PH taking the lead and another to seal the victory in OT.
SATURDAY
Conference wrestling championships were decided with multiple area athletes stepping to the top of the podium.
Pendleton Heights placed fifth at the HHC tournament with Blake Nicholson earning his second conference title at 126 pounds.
Anderson was sixth at the North Central Conference championships with Dietz claiming the top prize at 132 pounds.
Oak Hill won the Central Indiana Conference team title, but Alexandria’s Isaiah Fye, Blake Sayre, Max Naselroad and Logan Flowers, Frankton’s Crew Farrell and Hunter Branham and Madison-Grant’s Boston Caudell were crowned individual champions.
Sperry scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds, and Bates added 11 points as Frankton’s girls held off Madison-Grant 41-37. Moore led the Argylls with 15 points and Greene scored 14.
The area gymnastics season got underway as Lapel placed sixth as a team at the Franklin Central Invitational. Elizabeth Stern led the Bulldogs with a 31.3 all-around score while Myleigh Carpenter placed sixth on the vault and eighth on the floor exercise. Frankton’s Abbi Elder posted a 35.6 all-around score, good for fifth place.
Jamison Dunham led four Arabians in double figures with 25 points as PH scored an 81-69 HHC win at Shelbyville. Josiah Gustin scored 18 points, Brayden Kanitz had 14 points and Ethan Ross added 11.
SUNDAY
Pendleton Heights tight end Will Kaster announced he will continue his football and academic career at DePauw. Kaster caught five passes last season for 60 yards.
