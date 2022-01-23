Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
Pendleton Heights wrestling won eight matches by fall and rolled to a 66-11 win at Brebeuf Jesuit. Elijah Wolf, Elijah Creel, Blake Nicholson, Jack Todd, Hayden Edmundson, Jameson Walford, Ethan Childers, Garret Pederson, Boyne Chen, Sam Mossoney and Eli Libler were Arabians winners.
TUESDAY
Three Madison-Grant players scored in double figures as the Argylls scored a 55-17 rout of Daleville. Maddy Moore led the way for M-G with 19 points while Azmae Turner scored 16 and Daya Greene added 13 points.
Cagney Utterback excelled on both ends of the court, scoring 13 points and collecting seven steals to lead Frankton past Yorktown 57-31. Lauryn Bates added 11 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the Eagles.
Jacklynn Hosier scored 21 points, and Ally Honeycutt added 15 to lead Alexandria to a 58-40 win over Tri-Central.
On Anderson’s senior night, the Indians took all but two events in sweeping a swimming dual from Elwood, 128-45 for the girls and 133-24 for the boys. Seniors Amber Lindzy (100-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle), Libby Hahn (100-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke) and Sam Eskew (200-yard individual medley and 500-yard freestyle) were each two-time individual winners, as was sophomore Ava Nickelson (200-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke) for the Indians. Elwood won two events, with Kamryn Moon taking the girls 50-yard freestyle.
The Pendleton Heights swimmers also swept a dual at New Castle, taking the boys meet 114-52 and the girls meet by a 128-57 score. The Arabians girls were led by two-time winners Mallory Gentry (50-yard and 100-yard freestyle) and Jacob Simpson (200-yard individual medley and 100-yard butterfly).
Ahmere Carson scored 29 points and had seven steals, and Anderson romped to a 79-50 win at Marion. Kedric Anderson added 12 points and Ty Wills 10 for the Indians.
WEDNESDAY
Jada Stansberry poured in 23 points and had six steals to lead Alexandria to a 66-44 win over Mississinewa. Hosier scored 15 points, and Cali Crum added 14 points for the Tigers.
Anderson Prep defeated Smith Academy 63-27 behind 14 points from freshman Lincoln Fathauer for its first win of the season. Zayden Finley scored 12 points, Ben Scott added 10 and Hayden Hornocker grabbed 10 rebounds.
THURSDAY
Trevion Johnson scored 30 points, and Meryck Adams added 19 as Daleville picked up a 78-59 win at Southern Wells. Camden Leisure had 11 assists, and Robert Wilson grabbed 11 rebounds for the Broncos.
During her senior night announcements, Abi Rosenkrans of Pendleton Heights announced she will continue her academic and basketball career at Manchester. Rosenkrans is averaging 8.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists this season for the Arabians.
Despite a career-high 33 points from Turner, Madison-Grant fell to Tri 61-59 in double overtime. Moore added 11 points, and Greene scored 10 for the Argylls.
Ashlynn Allman scored 22 points and had 10 rebounds as Lapel knocked off Muncie Central 62-52. Jaylee Hubble scored 17 and Deannaya Haseman had 10 for the Bulldogs.
The Pendleton Heights girls swim team dominated Mount Vernon 140-46 in its final road dual of the regular season. Grace McKinney took both the 200-yard and 500-yard freestyle races while Mallory Gentry swept the sprints, winning the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle.
FRIDAY
Madison-Grant senior Chelsea Parker signed Friday to continue her softball career at Taylor University. Last season, Parker helped the Argylls to a sectional championship with a .446 batting average, five home runs, eight doubles and 23 RBI.
Harrison Schwinn recorded a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Jacob Davenport added 12 points as Frankton won at Blackford 56-43.
Jase Howell made 7 of 11 3-point baskets and scored 27 points as part of a school-record night as Madison-Grant defeated Eastbrook 87-49. The Argylls connected on 20 3-pointers, snapping the old record of 14 that had stood since the 1997-98 season.
SATURDAY
Four Daleville wrestlers claimed championships as the Broncos placed third at the Mid-Eastern Conference championships at Cowan. Gabe Griffin (132), Julius Gerencser (138), Reazon Davenport (152) and Jackson Ingenito (195) won their weight classes while Shenandoah’s Angel Deloney took the 120-pound title.
Lapel’s girls defeated Brebeuf Jesuit 51-41 behind 15 points from Allman and 12 points each from Haseman and Kerith Renihan.
Five players scored in double figures for Liberty Christian in a 97-48 rout of Muncie Burris. Adonis House led the way with 24 points, and Zack Jeffers scored 22 for the Lions with Ethan Troutman adding 14 points, Cedric Anderson scoring 12 and Kobe Watson chipping in 11 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.