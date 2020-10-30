SHARPSVILLE – Madison-Grant is headed to a sectional championship rematch against Class 1A No. 1 South Adams.
The Argylls (3-5) advanced to the final for the second straight year with a 28-12 win at Tri-Central on Friday night.
Madison-Grant overcame early struggles with the coronavirus that cost them a pair of regular-season games and again is playing its best football at the right time. Two of the Argylls’ three wins have come in the past three games, and they quickly jumped on top of the Trojans (7-4) in their postseason opener.
When Jack Thompson scored his second touchdown on a 1-yard run with 6:13 remaining, Madison-Grant led 21-0. But Tri-Central rallied.
Touchdown passes of 53 and 61 yards cut the Argylls’ lead to 21-12 with 3:43 left, the closest the game had been since M-G went in front 14-0 in the opening quarter.
The Argylls’ defense stopped the bleeding by forcing a fumble at Tri-Central’s 13-yard line, and Trey Vetor put the game away with a touchdown run on the next play.
The Trojans played without leading rusher Holden Rayl (1,098 yards, nine touchdowns).
Madison-Grant will host next week’s final against South Adams (10-0), a 48-7 winner over Monroe Central on Friday.
FORT WAYNE BISHOP DWENGER 42, ANDERSON 6
FORT WAYNE – The Indians lead 6-0 on a first-quarter touchdown pass to Dontrez Fuller, but the Class 5A second-ranked Saints (9-1) scored 42 unanswered points and triggered the running clock for the second half.
Anderson finishes the season at 2-8.
