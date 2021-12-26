Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches, and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
Madison-Grant hosted the Grant 4 wrestling tournament and was 1-2, with a win over Eastbrook before falling to Mississinewa and eventual champion Oak Hill. Boston Caudell was the 182-pound weight class champion for the Argylls.
TUESDAY
Frankton senior Grant Buck signed to continue his baseball and academic career at Indiana Tech. As a junior, Buck batted .193 with a double and 12 RBI and also fanned six batters in 8 2/3 innings on the mound with a 2.42 ERA.
Harrison Schwinn scored 19 points and had six rebounds as Frankton upset Wapahani 56-45 at the Eagle’s Nest. Jacob Davenport added 15 points for the Eagles, and Tyler Bates posted 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
Mady Rees scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Shameel Clervrain added 17 points, nine steals and seven rebounds as the Liberty Christian girls defeated Beech Grove 43-40.
WEDNESDAY
Whitney Warfel scored 16 points and Abi Rosenkrans added 12 as Pendleton Heights knocked off Yorktown 49-39. Pendleton Heights (10-3) is 6-0 in the Hoosier Heritage Conference, clinching at least a share of the conference title and can claim the outright title with a win Jan. 14 at New Palestine. Hailee Brunnemer scored 11 for the Arabians, who will open Madison County tournament play Jan. 3 at four-time defending champion Anderson.
THURSDAY
The Lapel wrestling team placed 15th in the 16-team East Central Indiana Classic held at Jay County. Senior 195-pounder Grant Morris was the top Bulldog, placing fourth in his class after winning his first two matches by fall in a total of 47 seconds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.