Each Monday, we will bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous week of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the many games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
TUESDAY
The Anderson girls soccer team collected its first win of the season and did it in dramatic fashion. Koral Wheeler scored the game winner with 11 seconds remaining of the second overtime session as the Indians defeated Marion 5-4. Anya Stevens posted a hat trick, including the equalizer with 25 seconds remaining in regulation, and Whisper Schroeder added a penalty kick goal early in the game.
The Daleville boys tied for fourth at the Delaware County cross country championship held at Cowan. Khoa Weston placed 10th for the Broncos, and Olivia Covert ran 12th for the girls.
Alexandria took back the Golden Spike in a four-set win over Frankton, 25-11, 11-25, 25-6, 25-12. Junior setter Kendall Parker recorded 10 kills and 33 assists for the Tigers, while Kaitlyn Bair and Lauren Dungan added 12 kills each. Chloee Thomas led the Eagles with seven kills and three solo blocks.
Macy Beeson fired a season-best 33 as Lapel (161) defeated Heritage Christian (174) and Pendleton Heights (179). Frankton’s Sydney Dillmon and Daleville’s Katie Denney shared medalist honors with scores of 41, but it was the Broncos who won the three-way meet over the Eagles and Elwood.
The Pendleton Heights tennis team picked up its first Hoosier Heritage Conference win and squared its overall record at 5-5 with a 3-2 win over Yorktown. Parker Hammons at No.2 singles and Ryland Mills at No.3 singles and Mark Nielsen and Brayden Webster at No. 2 doubles were the Arabians' winners.
On senior night for the Pendleton Heights girls soccer team, Macy Browning recorded three goals and two assists, and Sadie Dodd added a pair of scores as the Arabians drubbed Shelbyville 7-0.
Noah Price and Abby Etchison made it a sweep for Liberty Christian at the Anderson City Cross Country Invitational with wins in the boys and girls races.
WEDNESDAY
Audrey Voss recorded 10 kills, and Emilee Finley posted 23 assists as Daleville volleyball swept Union City.
THURSDAY
The Anderson boys soccer team lost a heartbreaker at Richmond. After Alfredo Lopez scored twice to tie the game late in regulation and a pair of scoreless overtime sessions, the Red Devils outscored the Indians 5-4 on penalty kicks.
Alexandria junior Chloe Cuneo shot a 43 to earn medalist honors as the Tigers clipped Wapahani 189-194. Emma Allen (44) of Daleville and Katie Craig (39) of Shenandoah also earned medalist honors as the Broncos and Raiders recorded victories.
Freshman Isabelle Phillips scored a goal for a 1-0 Pendleton Heights halftime lead, but the Arabians girls soccer team could not hold on, falling to North Central 2-1.
FRIDAY
Spencer Lamb scored the lone tally as Liberty Christian soccer posted a 1-0 win over Wapahani.
Freshman Gabe McGuire threw for 213 yards and three touchdowns, but Alexandria fell to Blackford 41-32. Jagger Orick had a big day receiving with seven catches for 173 yards and two scores, and Noe Alegria recorded 16 tackles for the Tigers
SATURDAY
It was another busy — and successful — day for area cross country runners.
Price picked up his second victory of the week, this time at the Randolph Southern Invitational. Dixon Minton of Anderson Prep also placed in the top 10 with an eighth-place run in the boys race. Hope Edwards of Shenandoah was the top girls runner, placing 11th.
At the highly competitive Wildcat Invitational at Indiana Wesleyan, Avry Carpenter of Pendleton Heights was the top area boys runner in the Red Division with a 21st-place run while Frankton’s Hunter Smith was 11th and Elwood’s Jayden Reese was 19th in the Gray Division.
In the girls race at IWU, Arabians junior Katie Jones was 32nd in the girls Red Division race, and Frankton’s Caitlin Cole was also 32nd in the Gray Division, just ahead of Daleville’s Olivia Covert in 34th.
On the golf links, Beeson shot a 1-over 72 at Harbour Trees to place third individually in the Noblesville Invitational, leading the Bulldogs to a fourth-place team finish at the site where they will compete in sectional next week.
Madison-Grant placed second in the Grant 4 golf championship with Abbie Hostetler shooting a 92, good enough for third place individually.
The Argylls tennis team also won its own invitational with 3-2 wins over Blackhawk Christian and Northwestern. No. 3 singles player Jackson Manwell won both of his matches.
