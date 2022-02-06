Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
Liberty Christian scored an 89-65 win at Seton Catholic behind five players in double figures, led by Zack Jeffers with 21 points. Cedric Anderson scored 16 for the Lions, followed by Kobe Watson’s 14, Ethan Troutman with 13 and 12 points from Adonis House.
TUESDAY
Harrison Schwinn converted 13 of 16 field goal attempts on his way to 32 points and 11 rebounds as Frankton posted a 73-53 win over Muncie Burris. Tyler Bates scored 14 points, and Colin Gardner added 12 for the Eagles.
Abbi Elder of Frankton placed first in the all-around with a score of 34.7 and Lapel was second as a team at a gymnastics meet at Noblesville. Elder was first in bars (9.1) and floor exercise (9.1) while Lapel’s Myleigh Carpenter picked up a win on the vault.
SATURDAY
Pendleton Heights diver Maddie Heineman scored a sixth-place finish at the postponed Hamilton Southeastern girls swim sectional Saturday morning. Heineman recorded a total score of 217.20, finishing 13 points behind fourth place and the final spot to advance to regional. Fatima Carreon was 12th for Anderson while Arabians Ella Grobey (13th) and Kierra Kunz (15th) aided the PH team scoring.
Also for the Arabians, Grace McKinney broke her own school record in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:54.86 to qualify third for Monday’s finals. Amber Lindzy was the lone Anderson finals qualifier with an eighth-place run in the 500-yard freestyle.
Jamison Dunham scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as PH held off Yorktown for a 65-61 road win. Josiah Gustin added 22 points and seven rebounds for the Arabians.
Although Daleville dropped an 85-74 decision at Seton Catholic, it was a career day for Broncos guard Cam Leisure. In addition to scoring a career-high 32 points, he also handed out six assists to break his own single-season record and become the program’s all-time leader, passing former teammate Connor Fleming. Meryck Adams scored 12 points and had 12 rebounds while Noah Colvin chipped in 14 points for Daleville.
After trailing by 20 points at halftime, Madison-Grant stormed back to pull within seven points in the fourth quarter before falling to Class 2A No. 2 Winchester 50-41 in the Sectional 39 semifinals at Eastbrook. Seniors Chelsea Bowland and Azmae Turner led the Argylls with 11 points each.
