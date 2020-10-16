CHARLOTTESVILLE – Tanner Mroz’s 50-yard punt return with 1:41 remaining in the third quarter put Lapel ahead for good, and the Bulldogs rallied from three separate deficits to close the regular season with a 39-21 victory at Eastern Hancock.
Mroz extended the lead to 33-21 with a 66-yard touchdown run to open the fourth quarter, and Brennan Stow’s 13-yard touchdown run capped the scoring with 53 seconds to go.
The Royals (4-5) took advantage of a Lapel fumble for a 7-0 lead on the opening drive, but Tyler Dollar answered with a 65-yard touchdown run to tie the score at 7-7.
After Eastern Hancock went back in front with a 22-yard touchdown pass, Kyle Shelton scored on a 2-yard run to pull the Bulldogs within 14-13.
Lapel took its first lead on a 28-yard touchdown run by Dollar, but the Royals answered with an 80-yard touchdown pass and led 21-19 at halftime.
The Bulldogs (7-2) travels to Frankton to open play in Class 2A Sectional 36 next week.
PENDLETON HEIGHTS 56, SHELBYVILLE 8
SHELBYVILLE – Ricky Howell returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, and the Arabians (6-3, 4-3 Hoosier Heritage Conference) never looked back.
Luke Candiano and Tyler McKinley hooked up for two more touchdowns on passes of 28 and 46 yards, and Candiano added a 19-yard touchdown run.
PH also got long touchdown runs from Braden Gustin and Caden McClain, and shorter scores on the ground by Evan MacMillan and Justin Beeler.
Shelbyville finished the regular season 0-9.
The Arabians travel to Greenfield-Central next week in Class 4A Sectional 21.
MONROE CENTRAL 28, SHENANDOAH 7
PARKER CITY – Tanner Goff’s 11-yard touchdown pass to Cole Hughes pulled the Raiders within 14-7 just before halftime, but they got no closer.
Monroe Central (6-1) won the Mid-Eastern Conference championship with a perfect 3-0 record.
Shenandoah (6-3, 2-1 MEC) travels to Eastern Hancock next week in Class 2A Sectional 38.
LOGANSPORT 38, ANDERSON 8
ANDERSON – Conner Stephenson’s 75-yard pass to Curtis Lewis accounted for the Indians’ only touchdown.
Logansport (3-6, 1-5 North Central Conference) snapped a five-game conference losing streak.
Anderson (2-7, 2-5) travels to Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger in Class 5A Sectional 11 on Oct. 30.
EASTBROOK 61, MADISON-GRANT 8
FAIRMOUNT – A 51-yard run by Trey Vetor set up Tanner Brooks’ 6-yard run for the Argylls’ only touchdown.
Class 2A No. 2 Eastbrook finished the regular season at 8-1 and ran its Central Indiana Conference winning streak to 21 games.
Madison-Grant (2-5, 1-5 CIC) got a bye for the first round of sectional play and will meet either Tri-Central or Wes-Del in the semifinals Oct. 30.
MISSISSINEWA 56, ELWOOD 6
ELWOOD – Will Retherford’s 8-yard touchdown run provided the Panthers’ only points.
Mississinewa (5-4, 5-2 CIC) ended the season on a four-game winning streak.
Elwood (1-7, 1-6) hosts Tipton next week in Class 2A Sectional 36.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.