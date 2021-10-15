PENDLETON — Luke Candiano rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns and threw for another score Friday as Pendleton Heights routed Shelbyville 42-0 to close out the regular season.
Candiano scored from 18 yards out to open the second quarter and also ran in for a touchdown in the opening period. His 21-yard pass to Caden Sims made it 35-0 in the third quarter and triggered the running clock.
Nick Trout — who finished with 82 yards on 14 carries — opened the scoring with a 6-yard run in the first quarter, and Eli Arthur scored from 2 yards out as the Arabians built a 28-0 lead at the half.
Tyce Tomey scored on a 5-yard run in the fourth quarter.
It was Pendleton Heights’ highest scoring outing of the season and marked the fourth straight shutout for Shelbyville (1-5), encompassing all of the Golden Bears’ Hoosier Heritage Conference schedule.
The Arabians (5-4, 3-4 HHC) travels to conference rival Mount Vernon to open sectional play next week.
EASTBROOK 62, MADISON-GRANT 13
MARION — The Argylls put up the most points scored against the Class 2A No. 2 Panthers since Sept. 11 and tied Oak Hill for the most points against Eastbrook this season.
The Panthers (8-0, 6-0) completed a perfect run through the Central Indiana Conference, allowing just 33 total points in six league games.
Madison-Grant (4-5, 3-3) hosts South Adams to open postseason play next week.
MISSISSINEWA 63, ELWOOD 3
GAS CITY – The Indians (6-2, 6-1) wrapped up second place in the CIC.
The Panthers (0-8, 0-7) host Alexandria to open sectional play next week.
