Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
The Indiana Football Coaches Association announced its all-state teams, and three area juniors were honored in their respective classes.
Dilyn Fuller of Anderson was named as a defensive lineman in Class 5A, Sam Mossoney from Pendleton Heights earned 4A recognition as an offensive lineman and Lapel running back Tyler Dollar was named to the 2A team.
Fuller, who also played quarterback and long snapper for the Indians, recorded 39 tackles — one for loss — and recovered a fumble, Mossoney and the PH offensive line helped pave the way for the Arabians' ground game which totaled over 1,800 yards and Dollar rushed for 1,533 yards and 24 touchdowns for the Bulldogs.
Frankton junior Makena Alexander announced she will continue her softball career at Butler after graduation. She hit .553 last season with 12 home runs and 45 RBI and helped the Eagles to a regional championship.
Elwood swept its swimming dual with Liberty Christian, 147-87 for the girls and 68-50 for the boys. Dustin Maseman, Ellie Laub, Kamryn Moon, Owen Huff, Kennedy Perrin and Kendra Sallee were individual winners for the Panthers. Rachel Price, Marcus Williams, Anna Blower and Isabella Smith were the Lions' winners while Frankton’s Jack Melvin won the 100-yard breaststroke.
TUESDAY
The Pendleton Heights girls won their home swimming opener 129-56 over Yorktown, led by four wins from Grace McKinney and three by Jaima Link as well as a diving sweep led by Maddie Heineman in first place. The boys fell to the Tigers 132-51 with Ashur Grobey posting the only PH win in diving.
Ashlynn Allman made 10 of 17 field goal attempts on her way to 25 points and 14 rebounds as Lapel routed Daleville 62-22. Madelyn Poynter added 10 points, and Kerith Renihan handed out five assists for the Bulldogs. Emi Isom led the Broncos with 11 points.
WEDNESDAY
The Bulldogs picked up a second win in as many days with a 54-42 win at Madison-Grant. Allman recorded her second straight double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds, and Jaylee Hubble added 12 points for Lapel. The Argylls were led by 11 points from Daya Greene.
Daleville wrestling dominated New Castle 45-8 with nine Broncos picking up victories. The meet was highlighted by sixth-ranked Julius Gerencser picking up an 11-8 win over his eighth-ranked Trojan opponent.
Depth prevailed once again as the Elwood girls swimmers defeated Muncie Burris 135-107 despite posting three wins. The Panthers posted a top-three sweep in the 50-yard freestyle by Kamryn Moon, Addi Updegraff and Kendra Sallee.
THURSDAY
Kaycie Warfel scored a career-high 30 points to lead the Pendleton Heights girls to a 57-26 win at Delta.
FRIDAY
Harrison Schwinn scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Frankton past Eastbrook 43-35 in the Central Indiana Conference opener for both teams. Colin Gardner added eight points for the Eagles.
Trevion Johnson scored 13 points with eight rebounds, and Camden Leisure added 12 points and five assists as Daleville improved to 3-1 with a 61-23 win over Centerville.
SATURDAY
With three wins — including two meet records — the Pendleton Heights girls swim team placed second at the seven-team Shelbyville relays. Clara McIntyre, Sophie Kaster, Mallory Gentry and Grace McKinney won the 800-yard freestyle relay with Gentry, Kaster and McKinney teaming up with Jaima Link for the 400-yard freestyle relay win, both in record times for the event. Catherine Dudley, Ellie Ray and Ella Dixon also scored a victory in the 150-yard breaststroke relay.
The Arabians boys team placed sixth with Jacob Simpson, Kyle Kemper, Ian Christian and Jackson Ragan taking first place in the 200-yard medley relay.
At the PH diving invitational, Ashur Grobey (fourth) and Maddie Heineman (sixth) were the top competitors for the Arabians.
In girls basketball, Maddy Moore and Azmae Turner each scored 19 points as Madison-Grant defeated Elwood 61-15. Moore’s total represented a new career high for the sophomore. Hannah McCleery led the Panthers with 10 points.
In weekend wrestling invitational action, Madison-Grant placed fifth at the Western Invitational, with Boston Caudell placing first individually in the 182-pound class.
Anderson was second in the Union City Invitational with both Andrew Dietz and Jawuan Echols going undefeated to claim individual titles.
Freshman Brode Judge poured in a career-high 36 points to lead the Lapel boys to a 76-52 win over Muncie Burris. Judge scored 29 of his 36 in the second half, and he made six of his nine 3-point baskets in the third quarter alone.
