Monday
Area golf courses were busy as Daleville, Shenandoah and Frankton posted victories. The Broncos were led by Emma Allen and Sara Cukrowicz who each posted scores of 46 in a 192-221 win over Wes-Del. Bella Dean led the Eagles with a 45 in a 187-204 Central Indiana Conference win over Mississinewa. Henry County champion Katie Craig was medalist with a 44 in a 200-225 Raiders win over Eastern Hancock.
Avery Ross recorded 16 kills for Pendleton Heights, but the Arabians fell in a five-set volleyball match to Westfield.
Tuesday
In boys soccer, Liberty Christian improved to 4-0 with a 3-1 win over Mississinewa behind two goals from Cole Foreman.
A trio of PH golfers — Ryann Norris, Kaylee McKenney, and Grace Wiggins — carded scores of 43 as the Arabians topped the Broncos 174-192. With a score of 44, Allen was the low Daleville player.
Lapel and Alexandria became the last area volleyball teams to fall from the ranks of the unbeaten in four-set losses. The Bulldogs fell at Cowan while the Tigers lost to Muncie Burris.
Wednesday
The 2020 Madison County boys tennis championship began with first-round play. Defending champion Lapel and Madison-Grant each advanced with 5-0 wins over Anderson and Frankton, while Pendleton Heights pulled out a 3-2 win against Alexandria.
Craig earned medalist honors again for Shenandoah with a 43 as the Raiders edged Frankton 187-189 at Meadowbrook. Senior Sadie Thomas was the low Eagles player with a 45. McKenney was medalist for Pendleton Heights with a 40 as the Arabians defeated Yorktown 178-195.
Gabby Rudy handed out 17 assists as Madison-Grant volleyball swept Taylor 25-9, 25-10, 25-15 while Shenandoah took care of Sheridan 25-21, 25-11, 25-19 behind 14 kills from Erikka Hill and nine aces by Bridget Lohrey.
Thursday
The Argylls recorded their biggest volleyball win of the season to date with a marathon five-set (18-25, 32-30, 13-25, 25-20, 15-7) win at Tipton. Grace Holmberg led the offense with 14 kills, Lexy Baney had 12 blocks and Daya Greene recorded 27 digs to anchor the defense. Rudy dished out 46 assists.
At Elwood, the Panthers outlasted Anderson in another five-set match, 25-19, 22-25, 25-23, 18-25, 15-13. Jaleigh Crawford led the Panthers with 21 kills and 17 digs while Lexi Swanson paced the Indians with 16 kills and four aces.
It was a big day for two area soccer stars as Larry Rodriguez tallied all three APA scores in a 3-1 victory against Wapahani while Pendleton Heights routed Richmond 8-0 behind four goals from Macy Browning. It was Browning’s second four-score game of the season.
Friday
Josh Cabello found the back of the net in overtime as Liberty Christian soccer improved to 5-0 with a 1-0 win over Muncie Burris.
Pendleton Heights claimed third place in the Madison County tennis tournament with a 5-0 win over Elwood while Alexandria edged Anderson 3-2 for fifth place.
Saturday
Shenandoah won the Mid-Eastern Conference tennis championship, scoring 27 points to outdistance the 21 from Eastern Hancock. The Raiders had three individual champions as Luke Waggener (2S), Clay Conner (3S) and Will Jennings and Landen Mathes (2D) helped secure the team title.
Two area golf teams also won conference titles as Daleville edged Shenandoah for their fourth MEC title in six years and Madison-Grant took the CIC. Allen led the Broncos with a 93, and Shenandoah’s Craig earned medalist honors with an 86. Abbie Hostetler led the Argylls with a third-place overall score of 87.
Several area runners posted strong cross country finishes. For the boys, Elwood’s Jayden Reese was seventh at Oak Hill, Alexandria’s Hayden Martin was eighth at Sheridan and Frankton’s Hunter Smith was 21st at the 18-team Taylor University Invitational. For the girls, Alex’s Reanna Stinson came home fifth at Sheridan, and Daleville’s Olivia Covert was sixth and Lapel’s Hannah Combs was 10th at Wapahani.
