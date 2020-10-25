Each Monday, we will bring readers a few of the highlights from the previous week of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches, and meets THB Sports was unable to cover:
MONDAY
Mount Vernon senior Jake Stank announced late Sunday evening he will continue his academic and baseball career at Anderson University. In 47 at-bats as a sophomore with the Marauders, Stank hit .191 with three doubles and four runs batted in.
TUESDAY
Sectional champion Liberty Christian’s leading scorer headlined area nods for the Pioneer Academic Athletic Conference 2020 Boys Soccer All-Conference teams.
Josh Cabello was named First Team All-PAAC after scoring 21 times and leading the Lions to their third sectional title in four years. He matched the school single-season scoring record in the sectional championship game and broke it with LC’s lone tally in the regional loss as the Lions finished the season at 14-4.
Earning second-team honors from Liberty were senior defensive back Aidan Smith and senior midfielder Cole Foreman as well as sophomore Abraham Tapia. Foreman scored seven goals with three assists, and Tapia was the second-leading scorer with nine goals.
Anderson Prep placed three players — all seniors — on the second team. Larry Rodriguez (14 goals), defender Alex Rosario and goal keeper Aidan Wilson were the honored Jets.
WEDNESDAY
Pendleton Heights junior catcher Kieli Ryan announced on social media she has verbally committed to continue her softball career at Butler after the 2022 season.
As a freshman in 2019, Ryan was The Herald Bulletin’s Girls Breakout Athlete of the Year after batting .493 with seven home runs and 32 RBI for the Arabians. She led the team with 11 doubles and a 1.472 OPS while striking out just six times in 87 plate appearances. Also an outstanding defensive player, Ryan committed just one error with a .996 fielding percentage behind the plate.
Former PH volleyball star Averi Lanman recorded five kills and six blocks as Marian swept St. Francis, 25-14, 25-13, 25-14. The Knights are 10-2, and Lanman is averaging 1.72 kills and 1.06 blocks per set as a freshman.
FRIDAY
Alexandria could get nothing going offensively in its 48-0 first-round sectional loss at Eastern on Friday, but a trio of seniors reached double figures in tackles for the Tigers. Noe Alegria made 15 stops while Eric Pegg and Eli Whitman added 10 tackles each.
The story was very similar for Elwood in a 40-0 loss to Tipton. Senior Trey Jordan did manage 37 yards on the ground, and junior Jaren Tunnell recorded eight tackles for the Panthers on defense.
SATURDAY
Madison-Grant advanced to the volleyball regional championship match at Elwood with a 25-15, 25-12, 25-13 sweep of Carroll in the semifinals. Azmae Turner led the Argylls with 15 kills and five blocks.
The season came to an end for M-G in the title match against third-ranked Wapahani in a 25-8, 25-17, 25-23 loss. Grace Holmberg recorded eight kills and 13 digs for the Argylls, who finished the season at 24-12.
Both the Pendleton Heights boys and girls cross country teams finished their seasons with 15th-place scores at the New Haven semistate, held at Huntington University. Avry Carpenter led the boys with a 55th-place run while Katie Jones was 70th for the girls.
Liberty Christian’s Noah Price led the individual qualifiers with a 93rd-place run.
Former Shenandoah standout Macee Rudy recorded 12 digs as IU-Kokomo improved to 13-0 with a dominant three-set sweep of Oakland City.
