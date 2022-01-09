Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
Alexandria defeated Anderson Prep 67-22 in the opening round of the Madison County tournament behind 22 points from Jada Stansberry and 17 from Jacklynn Hosier. Alivia Peoples led the Jets with nine points.
Deannaya Haseman led three Bulldogs in double figures with 15 points as Lapel stopped Elwood 66-16 in another girls Madison County first-round game. Ashlynn Allman scored 14, and Madelyn Poynter added 12 for Lapel, which advanced to the girls final after Alexandria was unable to play in the semifinal round Thursday.
Rory McKnight scored 15 points, and Holly Shepherd added 11 as Shenandoah defeated Union (Modoc) 49-21.
In the boys basketball Madison County first round, Owen Harpe scored 20, Chance Martin scored 17 and Trenton Patz added 13 as Alexandria rolled to an 87-50 win over APA. Lincoln Fathauer led the Jets with 15 points.
Landon Bair led Lapel with 12 points and Bode Judge added 10 as the Bulldogs advanced in the boys tournament with a 75-34 first-round win over Elwood. Jayden Reese led the Panthers with 18 points.
TUESDAY
The Pendleton Heights girls swim team outdistanced Oak Hill 108-78 as the Arabians split a road dual with the Eagles. Stella Payne won the 100 freestyle, Grace McKinney took the 500 freestyle and Maddie Heineman placed first in the diving competition.
Evan McKinney scored a win for the boys team in the 500 freestyle.
WEDNESDAY
Jamison Dunham scored 10 points — including the 1,000th point of his career — as Pendleton Heights defeated Frankton 68-55 in Madison County consolation bracket action. Dunham joins his brother Kellen in the PH 1,000-point club, which includes just eight members. Josiah Gustin led the Arabians with 17 points, and Luke Candiano added 15 while Colin Gardner and Harrison Schwinn scored 17 each for the Eagles.
THURSDAY
Jackson Ingenito and Brandon Kinnick won individual titles, leading Daleville to a fourth-place team finish at the Delaware County wrestling championship.
Hannah McCleery scored 24 points for Elwood, but the Panthers fell to Anderson Prep 57-51 in the consolation bracket of the Madison County tournament.
FRIDAY
Frankton defeated APA 66-26 to claim seventh place in the Madison County tournament and handed coach Brent Brobston his 217th career victory, making him the winningest coach in program history. He passed his mentor and current assistant Rex Bauchert with the win, with Schwinn leading the Eagles with 20 points.
Jase Howell scored 18 points — including two key late free throws — and Madison-Grant held on for a 51-48 win over Blackford.
Daleville defeated Cowan 55-45 behind 23 points from Tre Johnson and 11 points and seven assists from Cam Leisure. Meryck Adams added 10 points and Robert Wilson grabbed 12 rebounds for the Broncos.
SATURDAY
Daya Greene scored 18 points and Maddy Moore added 13 as M-G won at Southwood 40-31.
The Liberty Christian girls claimed seventh place in the Madison County tournament with a 45-38 win over Elwood. Mady Rees scored 17, Shameel Clervrain scored 16 and Rileigh Graham added 10 points for the Lions.
Grant Morris was a perfect 5-0 leading Lapel to a 2-3 team record at the Guerin Catholic wrestling invitational.
Alexandria placed third at the 10-team Maconaquah wrestling invite with Isaiah Fye (113) and Logan Flowers (126) claiming individual titles for the Tigers.
