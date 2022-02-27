Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
Anderson junior Zoe Allen was named girls basketball first-team All-North Central Conference. Senior Koral Wheeler earned second-team honors.
TUESDAY
Pendleton Heights senior Abi Rosenkrans and freshman Kaycie Warfel were named girls basketball All-Hoosier Heritage Conference.
The Liberty Christian boys team wrapped up its regular season with a 71-16 rout of Irvington Prep. The Lions were led by 15 points from Xavier White and 10 points from Adonis House.
Harrison Schwinn scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds while Colin Gardner added 16 points to lead Frankton past Knightstown 57-26.
THURSDAY
Anderson senior Lauryn Williams signed to continue her academic and softball career at Kentucky Christian University in Grayson, Kentucky, next year.
Madison County’s leading scorer, Mady Rees of Liberty Christian, led an area contingent of four players named All-PAAC for girls basketball. Rees was named first team while junior teammate Shameel Clervrain earned second-team honors along with Anderson Prep freshman Alivia Peoples. Fellow Jets freshman Kaylynn Orr was named honorable mention.
FRIDAY
Frankton senior Abbie Elder stood atop the podium in both the bars and the beam on her way to the all-around championship at the Lafayette Jefferson gymnastics sectional. Elder’s total score of 37.1 was well ahead of a pair of Harrison gymnasts who tied for second at 35.575. Joining Elder at Saturday’s regional in Valparaiso will be Lapel sophomore Myleigh Carpenter after a fifth-place score of 9.225 in the floor exercise.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.