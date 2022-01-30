Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover:
MONDAY
Freshman Kaycie Warfel scored 34 points as Pendleton Heights won its last regular-season road game, 61-47, at Eastern Hancock. Abi Rosenkrans added nine points for the Arabians.
Jada Stansberry scored a career-high 35 points — on 16-of-25 shooting — and had 13 steals to lead Alexandria to a 78-17 win over Anderson Prep. Lily Harpe added 10 points, seven rebounds and seven steals for the Tigers. Alivia Peoples led the Jets with 11 points and seven rebounds.
TUESDAY
The Pendleton Heights swim team wrapped up its regular season with a dual sweep of Liberty Christian, 151-26 in the girls meet and 133-16 in the boys competition.
Grace McKinney won the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard backstroke, Ella Dixon took first place in the 500-yard freestyle and the 100-yard breaststroke and Maddie Heineman continued her strong season with a win in the diving competition.
For the boys, Jacob Simpson won the 100-yard butterfly and was part of wins in three relay races for the Arabians, and Markus Williams won the 100-yard freestyle for the Lions.
Anderson dropped its season swim finale, 92-82, to Hamilton Heights in a boys only meet. Michael Strait won the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle races for the Indians.
In a potential Sectional 40 semifinal preview, Lapel posted a 45-31 win over Wapahani as Deannaya Haseman and Madelyn Poynter scored 12 points each. Ashlynn Allman added nine points and 15 rebounds.
Mady Rees scored 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Rileigh Graham added 12 points as Liberty Christian posted a 49-14 win over Legacy Christian.
Peoples scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead Anderson Prep past Providence Cristo Rey 38-10.
WEDNESDAY
The Elwood swim team defeated Wabash 136-108 with Ellie Laub taking wins in the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard butterfly.
In its second meet of the year, the Lapel gymnastics team placed second led by third-place finishes on the vault, beam and floor exercise by Myleigh Carpenter. Individually, Elizabeth Stern was sixth on the vault and in the all-around, and Isabelle Sparks was seventh on the vault and beam. Abbi Elder of Frankton scored a first-place finish on the bars.
THURSDAY
Kaycie Warfel scored 29 points and had eight rebounds as three Arabians scored in double figures in a come-from-behind 76-71 win over Pike to wrap up the regular season. Whitney Warfel added 16 points, and Rosenkrans scored 13 for the Arabians.
FRIDAY
A pair of Lapel athletes finalized their college plans. Allman signed to continue her softball career at St. Francis, and Clayton McMillan will play football at Trine.
As a junior, Allman hit .415 for the Bulldogs with six home runs and 21 RBI while McMillan — limited to four games as a senior — recorded 47 tackles as a junior.
Lauryn Bates scored 42 points and reached the 1,000-point milestone in an 84-4 Frankton win over Elwood. Bailee Webb added 15 points, and Cagney Utterback scored 10 for the Eagles.
Audrey Voss scored 17 points, and Trishell Johnson recorded a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds as Daleville held off Union for a 41-37 win.
After 11 lead changes and nine ties, Pendleton Heights rallied in overtime for a 54-50 win over Greenfield-Central. Jamison Dunham led the Arabians with 22 points, and Josiah Gustin scored 20 points.
Colin Gardner and Harrison Schwinn led a balanced Eagles attack with 11 points each as Frankton defeated Elwood 60-44. Blake Mills added 10 for Frankton while Hunter Sallee led all players with 28 points and 11 rebounds for the Panthers. Jayden Reese added 11 points for Elwood.
SATURDAY
Meryck Adams made a school-record 11 3-point baskets, and Camden Leisure also established a program mark with 20 assists as Daleville romped past Indiana School for the Deaf 95-49. Adams finished with 37 points, while Dylan Scott scored 24, Tre Johnson had 14 and Leisure added 10 points.
