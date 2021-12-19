Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover:
MONDAY
Freshman Jacklynn Hosier scored 23 points, and senior Jada Stansberry added 11 as Alexandria routed Wes-Del 54-21.
TUESDAY
Jamison Dunham led three Arabians in double figures with 20 points and 12 rebounds as Pendleton Heights broke through with its first win of the season, 65-60, in overtime over Guerin Catholic (3-2). Josiah Gustin scored 15 and Brayden Kanitz added 14 for PH.
In a low-scoring affair, Azmae Turner led the way with nine points as Madison-Grant topped Eastern 33-20.
THURSDAY
Ashlynn Allman scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and Madelyn Poynter added 10 points as Lapel took a 56-31 win at Monroe Central.
Zack Jeffers led four Lions in double figures with 16 points as Liberty Christian picked up a 67-59 win over Class 2A 10th-ranked Blackford. Cedric Anderson scored 12 points, and Adonis House and Kobe Watson added 11 points each.
In the Hoosier Heritage Conference girls diving championship, Pendleton Heights junior Maddie Heineman took home the top prize with a score of 331.55.
FRIDAY
Tre Johnson scored 15 points — including the game-winning 3-point basket at the buzzer — and the Daleville boys scored a 60-57 win at Blue River Valley. Meryck Adams scored 15 points, and Dylan Scott added 12 for the Broncos while Cam Leisure came up one assist short of a triple-double with 13 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.
The PH girls swim team placed second in the HHC championships. Grace McKinney led the way for the Arabians with the 200-yard freestyle championship before teaming up with Jaima Link, Mallory Gentry and Sophie Kaster for the 200-yard freestyle relay title.
SATURDAY
The PH boys team placed sixth at the HHC championship, including runner-up finishes from Jacob Simpson (100 butterfly) and Ashur Grobey (diving).
Peyton Southerland buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift Madison-Grant past Tri-Central 75-72. Southerland and Seth Lugar scored 15 points each for the Argylls — who made 11 of 13 field goal attempts in the fourth quarter -- with Jase Howell adding 14 and Teagan Yeagy 13 points.
Lawrence Central hit a 3-point basket at the buzzer to force overtime and edged the Pendleton Heights girls 73-71 in the extra session. Whitney Warfel led the Arabians with 21 points, and Hailee Brunnemer scored 18 points for the Arabians.
Mady Rees scored 33 points, and Shameel Clervrain added 17 as Liberty Christian went on the road and collected a 59-47 win at Centerville.
Frankton won at Oak Hill 45-32 behind 16 points and nine rebounds from Emma Sperry. Bella Dean added nine points and Lauryn Bates had five assists for the Eagles.
At the Wapahani Raider Rumble, three Shenandoah wrestlers brought home championships in their weight classes. Mayson Lewis, Angel Deloney and Connor White were unbeaten for the Raiders.
