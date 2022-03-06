Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
Liberty Christian senior Mady Rees signed her letter of intent to continue her basketball and academic career at Manchester University. Rees led Madison County this season with a 17.3 points per game average.
TUESDAY
Seth Lugar scored 16 points, and Jase Howell scored a dozen as Madison-Grant advanced in the postseason with a 59-43 win over Blackford in the first round of Sectional 39 at Tipton. Jalen Taylor added nine points, and Chad Harbert grabbed 10 rebounds.
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association named its Girls All-State teams with two members of state runner-up Frankton heading up the area players named.
Lauryn Bates (14.1 points, 7.7 rebounds) was named to the senior small school team while sophomore Emma Sperry (10.3 points, 7.2 rebounds) earned a spot on the underclass all-state squad.
Bates was also a participant in the Hoosier Basketball Magazine's Girls Top 60 workout Sunday at Beech Grove.
Ashlynn Allman of Lapel and Jada Stansberry from Alexandria were named senior Honorable Mention while Tigers freshman Jacklynn Hosier and Pendleton Heights junior Whitney Warfel and freshman Kaycie Warfel were named underclass honorable mention.
WEDNESDAY
Pendleton Heights senior quarterback Luke Candiano announced he will continue his football career at DePauw University. Candiano threw for over 1,100 yards last season while rushing for 410 yards and accounted for 17 total touchdowns.
FRIDAY
Lugar recorded a double-double and the Argylls made 20 of 26 free throws while surviving a double-overtime scare from Eastbrook for a 67-61 win in the Sectional 39 semifinals. Peyton Southerland led M-G with 19 points while Lugar had 15 points and 12 rebounds. Howell scored 14 points, and Teagan Yeagy added 10 for the Argylls.
SATURDAY
At the Valparaiso gymnastics regional, Frankton senior Abbie Elder scored a 13th-place finish on the bars. The sectional all-around champion also placed 20th on the vault while Lapel sophomore Myleigh Carpenter tied for 21st place in the floor exercise.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.