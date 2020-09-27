Each Monday, we will bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous week of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover:
MONDAY
Josh Cabello scored three goals to lead Liberty Christian soccer to a 9-0 rout of Geo Academic. Irelynd Evans, Caroline Erny, Nick Bitar, Ben Webb, Adonis House and Adam Smith added one goal each.
Pendleton Heights goalkeeper Gracie Conkling recorded 15 saves to help the Arabians preserve a 0-0 tie with Westfield.
Derek Stinefield, Brayden Bates and Dylan Clark swept the singles matches as the Alexandria Tigers defeated Frankton on the tennis courts 3-2. The Eagles doubles teams of Ayden Brobston and Ethan Friend and Eli Maines and Sam Dalton scored the two Frankton points.
Erikka Hill recorded 18 kills, eight aces and 10 assists as Shenandoah volleyball swept Monroe Central 25-16, 25-19, 25-23.
TUESDAY
Katie Garringer recorded 11 kills, and Azmae Turner added eight as Madison-Grant volleyball defeated Mississinewa 3-1 and improved to 3-1 in the Central Indiana Conference.
WEDNESDAY
Holli Klettheimer recorded 16 kills, Chloee Thomas added 14 and Frankton volleyball defeated Wes-Del 3-1. Chainey Lowe had 16 digs, and Emma Smith added 16 assists in the Eagles' win.
THURSDAY
Sophomore Kam Kail scored a goal and added two assists as Pendleton Heights overcame a two-goal halftime deficit to defeat Mount Vernon 3-2. Matthew Roark and Devan Swinford added one score each.
Gabby Rudy handed out 19 assists and recorded nine digs as the Argylls volleyball team swept Tri-Central 25-6, 25-18, 25-20.
Katie Morris had 13 assists and two aces to lead Elwood past Blackford 25-12, 25-8, 25-11.
FRIDAY
Freshman quarterback Gabe McGuire threw a touchdown pass to Jagger Orick and rushed for another, but Alexandria was no match for Eastbrook in a 71-14 loss. Orick hauled in four more passes to maintain his status as the area’s leading receiver.
Jacob Scofield provided the one Frankton highlight in a 74-8 loss to Mississinewa with a kickoff return for a touchdown.
SATURDAY
The Frankton boys cross country team placed fourth in a field of 23 teams Saturday at the New Haven Invitational. Freshman Hunter Smith led the way for the Eagles with a time of 17:19.5, good enough for eighth place. Elwood sophomore Jayden Reese placed 12th, and Daleville senior Khoa Weston was 49th. In the girls race, Broncos junior Olivia Covert was 38th, followed closely by Frankton junior Caitlin Cole in 40th.
Madison County champ Noah Price of Liberty Christian placed second at the boys PAAC cross country championship while Abby Etchison was seventh for the girls.
Frankton swept the field to win the Eastern Hancock volleyball tournament. The Eagles did not drop a single set in posting wins over Purdue Poly, Centerville, the host Royals and Southwood in the championship.
