Each Monday, we will bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous week of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
Senior Macy Browning scored two goals and added two assists as Pendleton Heights girls soccer defeated Delta 5-0. Browning leads all area players with 17 goals.
TUESDAY
Anderson Prep senior Dixon Minton placed sixth in the New Castle Invitational boys race while Hope Edwards from Shenandoah placed 10th in the girls run.
The Jets soccer team defeated the Pendleton Heights junior varsity boys team 3-1, with senior Jack Scott chipping in one goal for the Jets. Keegan Gephart scored the lone Arabians' tally.
The Frankton tennis team dropped just seven games total in rolling to a 5-0 win over Blackford.
The Daleville golf team shot a 185 to sweep Wapahani (196) and Monroe Central (201) with senior Emma Allen sharing medalist honors with a 42.
Pendleton Heights volleyball swept Muncie Central 25-14, 25-14, 25-18. Junior Avery Ross recorded 17 kills, seven aces, three blocks and 10 digs to lead the Arabians' effort.
Also on the volleyball court, senior Chloee Thomas posted 11 kills and four blocks as Frankton swept Eastbrook.
WEDNESDAY
The Madison County champion Lapel tennis team defeated Kokomo 3-2. Isaac Bair won at No. 2 singles while doubles pairings of Corbin Renihan and Landon Bair and Nick Thalls and Ian Bailey were the Bulldogs' other winners.
Abbie Hostetler earned medalist honors with a 41 as Madison-Grant golf knocked off Alexandria 209-222.
The Argylls volleyball team pushed top-ranked Wapahani to the limit before falling in five sets, 16-25, 25-18, 18-25, 25-14, 10-15. Katie Garringer recorded 16 kills, and Daya Greene had 17 digs to lead Madison-Grant.
THURSDAY
Larry Rodriguez scored the equalizer in the second half as Anderson Prep soccer salvaged a 1-1 tie with Knightstown.
The Lapel girls golf team finished the regular season in strong fashion, shooting a 173 and defeating both Mount Vernon (178) and Yorktown (183) in a three-way meet. Beeson led the way with a 36 and earned medalist honors.
The Pendleton Heights girls soccer team routed New Castle 10-0 with plenty of players chipping in on the offensive effort. Sophomore Kaitlyn Prickett and senior Sadie Dodd scored two goals each, while Sarah Dix, Macy Browning, Alex Creel, Charlie Cannady, and Shelby Goyer added one each. Browning and Karla Mendoza added a pair of assists each.
The Arabians volleyball team also picked up a big HCC win, defeating New Palestine in four sets, 25-23, 25-23, 23-25, 25-19.
The Madison-Grant tennis team established a new school record with its 13th win, 5-0 over Logansport. The Argylls are now 13-3 and were led by singles wins by Nick Evans, Jace Gilman and Clayton Hull and doubles wins from Jackson Manwell and Mason Richards and Lance Wilson and Eli Lutterman.
FRIDAY
While there were few highlights from Frankton’s 62-12 loss at Eastbrook, quarterback Gage Rastetter and wide receiver Luke Harrison supplied all the Eagles' scoring on a pair of touchdown passes. Rastetter hit Harrison an 81-yard score in the first quarter and an 8-yard strike late in the fourth quarter.
SATURDAY
Frankton freshman Hunter Smith picked up his first career win as he paced the field and led the Eagles boys to a team win at Tipton. Frankton also placed second in the girls race, and Caitlin Cole made it an individual sweep for the Eagles. Jayden Reese of Elwood was fourth in the boys race, the same position for Lapel’s Hannah Combs in the girls race.
Also in cross country, Katie Jones placed fifth at the Riverview Health Invitational, pacing Pendleton Heights to second place among the teams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.