Highlights that previously have not appeared in print from the THB Sports area for the competition week ending Sept. 5:
MONDAY
In volleyball, Audrey Voss pounded 11 kills to lead Daleville to a three-set sweep of Southern Wells (25-15, 25-7, 25-20). Emilee Finley handed out 13 assists, and Emi Isom recorded five aces for the Broncos.
The Alexandria Tigers dropped the first two sets at Hamilton Heights but stormed back to win the match 17-25, 15-25, 26-24, 25-17, 15-13. Kaitlyn Bair and Taylor Stinefield recorded 12 kills each to lead the Tigers.
TUESDAY
Both Liberty Christian and Anderson Prep posted big wins to remain undefeated in boys soccer. Four different Lions — Josh and Josiah Cabello, Cole Foreman and Beckham Chappell — scored one goal each in a 4-0 win over Seton Catholic while a pair of goals from Kayden Mondragon led the Jets to a convincing 7-3 win over Tri-Central. The Lions and the Jets will face off Tuesday at Denny Field.
In tennis, Alexandria, Shenandoah, Madison-Grant and Anderson recorded convincing wins.
Lapel sophomore Macy Beeson was co-medalist with a 35 as the Bulldogs won a three-way meet at home over Alexandria and Tipton. Kelsey Rhoades was the low Tiger at 47.
Shenandoah also took the top spot in a triangular meet over Blue River Valley and Randolph Southern with Katie Craig leading the way with a 42.
Area cross country runners took to the Liberty Christian course at Davis Park, with Alexandria’s Reanna Stinson placing first in the girls race and Noah Price taking the top spot for the Lions in the boys race. Elwood’s Jayden Reese was runner-up followed by Damaurion Menifee from Anderson in the boys run.
Kaden Howell placed third as the Madison-Grant boys cross country team defeated Eastern in a dual meet.
In volleyball, Erikka Hill recorded 14 kills as Shenandoah swept Connersville, and Gabby Rudy posted seven aces to help M-G to a sweep of Eastbrook.
WEDNESDAY
Allie Hostetler shot a 45 to earn medalist honors as the Argylls girls golf team defeated Frankton 196-213, but the biggest shot of the day went to Craig for Shenandoah. She recorded her first career eagle on the par-5 second hole at Tri-County and earned medalist honors with a 38, but the Raiders fell 175-187 to Northeastern.
THURSDAY
At the Landes Cross Country invitational, Reese took home the top prize in the boys race for Elwood with Daleville’s Khoa Weston coming home in fifth. Olivia Covert placed fifth for the Broncos in the girls race while Hannah Combs was seventh for Lapel.
Alexis Baney posted eight kills and five blocks as Madison-Grant took a 25-15, 25-21, 25-17 win over Anderson, and Liberty Christian picked up its second win -- a 25-12, 25-10, 25-11 sweep of Marion Lakeview.
Shenandoah did not drop a set in taking a 5-0 win over Alexandria on the tennis courts, with senior Lance Holdren leading the way at No. 1 singles.
FRIDAY
On the gridiron, Pendleton Heights turned away New Castle’s overtime 2-point conversion to preserve a 14-13 win to open Hoosier Heritage Conference play. Led by 68 yards by Evan McMillan — who also threw the game-winning touchdown pass — the Arabians rolled up 178 yards rushing and improved to 3-0.
The Lapel defense forced two turnovers in posting a 26-13 win at North Decatur. The Bulldogs are undefeated in three games and will face Shenandoah in their annual showdown this week.
Junior Brice Everitt accounted for 125 yards in total offense and a touchdown, but Frankton fell to Blackford 37-14.
SATURDAY
Liberty Christian’s Noah Price broke the school record by six seconds at the Marion Invitational by running the course in 16:53 and placed second in the boys Gold Division. Elsewhere among boys runners, Anderson Prep’s Dixon Minton was 12th at the Union City Invitational, and Avry Carpenter was 25th in the Elite division at Marion. Among the girls, Katie Jones of PH was 12th at Marion in the Purple division, and Frankton’s Caitlin Cole was 13th in the Elite division.
In volleyball, Pendleton Heights won the North Central Invitational with wins over Columbus North, Perry Meridian and the host Panthers.
