GREENFIELD – Evan MacMillan scored a pair of second-half touchdowns, and Pendleton Heights pulled away from Greenfield-Central to remain undefeated Friday night.

The Arabians’ 35-18 victory moved them to a perfect 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the Hoosier Heritage Conference. The Cougars fell to 0-2 after opening the season with a 35-6 loss at Mount Vernon last week.

MacMillian scored on an 18-yard run early in the third quarter to put PH in front 21-12 and added a 1-yard touchdown to make it 28-18 after the hosts answered.

Caden McClain capped the scoring with a 13-yard run.

Pendleton Heights took the lead at 7-6 on a 10-yard run in the second quarter by Jack Elijah, and a 43-yard pass from Luke Candiano to Tyler McKinley made it 14-6.

The Arabians host New Palestine next week.

BLACKFORD 41, ALEXANDRIA 32

ALEXANDRIA – The Bruins (2-2, 2-0 Central Indiana Conference) scored 20 unanswered points in the second half to win their second straight.

Alexandria (1-3, 1-1) travels to Elwood next week.

MISSISSINEWA 34, MADISON-GRANT 12

FAIRMOUNT – The Indians (1-3, 1-1 CIC) scored 27 unanswered points to break the game open after M-G pulled within 7-6 early.

The Argylls (1-2, 0-2) have lost two straight and travel to Blackford next week.

MARION 49, ANDERSON 0

ANDERSON – The Indians (0-4, 0-2 North Central Conference) lost their 11th straight game dating back to Sept. 2019.

Marion (2-2, 2-0) has won two straight while allowing a total of six points.

Anderson travels to West Lafayette Harrison next week.

