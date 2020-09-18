MIDDLETOWN – Shenandoah quickly removed all doubt in its Mid-Eastern Conference opener Friday night.
The Raiders (3-2, 1-0 MEC) rolled to a 35-0 lead in the second quarter and held on for a 41-6 victory against Wes-Del (1-4, 0-2).
Justin Hummel scored on a pair of runs to bookend Shenandoah’s early run.
Tanner Goff threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Blake Surface to make it 14-0, and the Raiders added to the lead with a 2-yard touchdown run by Dylan Ayres and a 1-yard scoring plunge by Tristan Bertram – whose fumble recovery helped set up Goff’s touchdown pass.
Cole Hughes capped the scoring with a 35-yard touchdown run.
Shenandoah travels to Hagerstown next week.
CARDINAL RITTER 38, LAPEL 8
LAPEL – Kyle Shelton scored the Class 2A No. 9 Bulldogs’ lone touchdown on a 2-yard run with 25 seconds remaining in the game.
Ritter (3-2) answered with a 70-yard kickoff return for the game’s final points with 12 seconds left.
Lapel (4-1) hosts Traders Point Christian next week.
HARRISON 42, ANDERSON 14
WEST LAFAYETTE – M.J. Armstrong caught a touchdown pass from Conner Stephenson, and A.J. Ivy scored on a 1-yard run as the Indians put up the game’s final 14 points.
Harrison continued a season-long pattern of alternating wins and losses and improved to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the North Central Conference.
Anderson (0-5, 0-3) hosts Kokomo next week.
EASTBROOK 62, FRANKTON 12
MARION – The Panthers, ranked No. 2 in Class 2A, improved to 4-1 overall and 3-0 in the Central Indiana Conference.
Frankton (1-4, 1-2) hosts Mississinewa next week.
