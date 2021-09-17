GREENSBURG – Brennan Stow threw three touchdown passes, and Tyler Dollar scored on a pair of long runs as Lapel held off North Decatur 34-20 on Friday.
Dollar capped the scoring on an 82-yard touchdown run that put the game away with 1:48 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Stow threw touchdown passes to Noah Hudson and Nick Witte in the first half, and Dollar added a 40-yard touchdown run en route to a 20-6 halftime lead.
Stow added a second scoring strike to Witte in the third quarter to make it 27-6 before the Chargers (0-4) rallied with back-to-back scores. North Decatur’s previous three losses came by a total of 20 points.
Lapel (4-1) travels to Traders Point Christian next week.
SHENANDOAH 42, WES-DEL 0
GASTON – Bob Ayres scored on a pair of long touchdown runs to highlight a big-play Raider offense.
Maysin Lewis got things started with a touchdown on the opening kickoff, and he set up another score by rumbling 40 yards with a short pass from Carson Brookbank. Noah Bowen capped that drive with a 2-yard TD run.
Ayres’ touchdowns came from 31 and 20 yards out, and Brookbank added a 6-yard scoring pass to Drake Stevens as Shenandoah remained unbeaten in the Mid-Eastern Conference.
Wes-Del (0-4, 0-2 MEC) has lost six straight games dating back to last season.
The Raiders (2-2, 2-0) host Hagerstown next week.
NEW PALESTINE 38, PENDLETON HEIGHTS 3
NEW PALESTINE – The Dragons (2-3, 2-1) won their ninth straight in the series between Hoosier Heritage Conference rivals while scoring 28 points in the first half.
The Arabians’ lone points came in the third quarter.
Pendleton Heights (3-2, 1-2) travels to Mount Vernon next week.
EASTBROOK 45, FRANKTON 0
FRANKTON – The Class 2A No. 2 Panthers (5-0, 3-0) won their 23rd straight Central Indiana Conference contest and their 15th straight in the series against the Eagles.
Frankton had won its two previous contests by a combined score of 55-7.
The Eagles (2-3, 2-1) travel to Mississinewa next week.
