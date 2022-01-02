Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
TUESDAY
Madison-Grant fell short of the Grant 4 boys basketball championship 60-49 to Oak Hill in the title game. The Argylls beat Eastbrook 46-40 earlier in the day with Jase Howell and Seth Lugar scoring 13 points each.
Although Pendleton Heights dropped both games at the Warsaw invitational — 69-64 to the host Tigers and 48-41 to Fort Wayne Dwenger -- Jamison Dunham enjoyed a stellar day. The Arabians senior scored 53 combined points in the two games, 34 against Warsaw and 19 against Dwenger.
Shenandoah knocked off Tri 37-29 behind 17 points from Jack Stevens.
WEDNESDAY
Among 32 teams in competition at the Connersville wrestling invitational, Julius Gerencser (138 pounds) and Brandon Kinnick (152) of Daleville and Andrew Dietz (132) of Anderson emerged as individual champions. Jackson Ingenito (195) was also runner-up for the Broncos -- who placed fourth overall and were tops among the small schools. Anderson placed 17th and Shenandoah was 25th in the team standings.
At the North Montgomery wrestling duals, Pendleton Heights placed seventh overall with four wrestlers — Elijah Creel (120), Ethan Childers (160), Blake Nicholson (126) and Derek Lowder (285) — advancing to the semifinals.
The Frankton wrestling team had four individual champions as it hosted a mid-week invitational. Crew Farrell, Hunter Branham, Elijah Knauer and Brayden Peters each finished the day undefeated with Farrell earning overall outstanding wrestler of the meet. Madison-Grant placed third as a team with Jess Martin (106) and Nathan Knopp (132) finishing the day as individual champions.
The M-G girls also finished runner-up in the basketball Grant 4 after defeating Oak Hill 42-27 in the semifinal and falling to Eastbrook 41-29 in the title game. Azmae Turner led the Argylls with 13 points against the Eagles and scored 11 points against Eastbrook, sharing team scoring honors with Daya Greene.
Trishell Johnson scored 14 points with six rebounds to lead Daleville past Elwood 51-14. Emi Isom added 12 points and nine rebounds for the Broncos.
Jada Stansberry scored 18 points and Jacklynn Hosier scored 17, but the Alexandria girls fell short against the host Raiders at the Wapahani invitational. Katelyn Harpe added 10 for the Tigers, who beat Centerville 63-14 earlier in the day.
THURSDAY
The Frankton girls battled Class 4A sixth-ranked Fishers throughout but came up on the short end of a 61-47 score. Emma Sperry led the Eagles with 18 points and 11 rebounds while Amaya Collins added 11 points.
