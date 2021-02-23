DALEVILLE — A 12-0 run sparked by Alexandria’s defensive pressure and a 3-pointer by sophomore Chance Martin with under a minute to play vaulted the Tigers past Daleville on Tuesday night.
Alexandria snapped a nine-game losing streak with the 46-43 decision over the Broncos.
The Tigers, who trailed at the end of each of the first three quarters, fell behind by six early in the fourth quarter until pressure defense turned the tempo and the advantage to the visitors.
“We’d tried to pressure them early in the game,” said Alexandria coach Marty Carroll. “But we hadn’t trapped them. So we decided to run and jump at them. I think they panicked kind of like what we did against their 1-3-1 (zone) earlier.”
But there was also something else unusual after the pressure, which forced the Broncos into five fourth-quarter miscues, when the home team had only five errors through three periods. The rare thing was the Tigers converted mistakes into points.
“That’s something we haven’t done all year,” said Carroll. “We have trouble advancing the ball with the pass. We tend to do it with the dribble.”
For this stretch, Alexandria either got its hands on the ball and made a pass for a runout or took the pass in stride toward the basket and finished. Jagger Orick scored the first two hoops of the stretch, then Carson Cuneo hit two baskets, followed by another pair from Orick.
The Tigers were up by six, but the Broncos took time out and started chasing the ball to try and catch up. Trevion Johnson scored on a three-point play as the Tigers were in the midst of back-to-back turnovers.
“I think honestly (Daleville) would have fouled us,” said Carroll. “But we made some passes to people on the move and threw it behind them. We almost gave it away.”
The Broncos pulled even on a clutch 3-pointer by Camden Leisure with 1:37 to play.
The score remained that way until Martin put up a dagger of a 3-pointer with 54 seconds left from the left wing. It was his second trey of the contest, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.
Daleville called time out with 37.9 seconds left, and then both teams called a timeout with 4.1 seconds remaining. Daleville freshman Meryck Adams tried a potential game-tying 3-pointer, but it was offline. The Broncos got the rebound, but there was no time to reload for another attempt.
Alexandria’s leading scorer was sophomore Owen Harpe. But his 15 points (nine coming off 3-pointers) was only one of his major contributions. He had an unusual role to fill.
“We asked him to be point guard on one end of the floor and then guard their big on the other end,” said Carroll. “We did that to get him close to the basket. He’s probably our best rebounder. His improvement over the season has been very good.”
Daleville’s “big” was strong 6-foot-2 Cayden Gothrup, who scored 12 points and had a game-high eight rebounds.
“It just comes natural to me, I guess,” said Harpe of the two different challenges.
But when asked what he thought he did best on this night, he didn’t hesitate.
“It was my defense,” he said. “Guarding (Gothrup) wasn’t easy. Our press hasn’t been that good this season, but tonight it was.”
After Harpe’s 15 points, Orick was next with 14. Both Harpe and Orick had five rebounds.
“I’m really proud that they found a way to win,” said Carroll. “We know that everyone has gotten better. We have a big week. So, hopefully, we can keep improving and see what happens, and then carry it over to (sectional) week.”
The Tigers (6-15) host Cowan on Wednesday and travel to Wes-Del on Friday.
Johnson topped the Broncos with 14 points and seven rebounds. Leisure added nine points. Daleville (6-11) hosts Southern Wells on Thursday and are at Smith Academy on Friday.
Sectional play begins Tuesday.
