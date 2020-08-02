ALEXANDRIA -- After the disappointment of the cancellation of the spring sports season, Alexandria is back for the fall and has plenty of potential for a strong campaign.
The boys tennis team figures to be in the mix once again for both the Madison County and sectional championships. A talented young girls cross country team led by junior Reanna Stinson and sophomores Madi Weir and Lilly Thomas will look to send runners to semistate and beyond, while the girls golf team will look to challenge for a conference title. Despite graduations on the offensive side of the ball, the football Tigers return plenty of talent defensively and playmakers Kole Stewart and Jagger Orick offensively. And after falling short against a talented Pendleton Heights team the last two years, the Alex volleyball team should be considered one of the favorites in a wide-open Madison County tournament.
Here is a glance at the Tigers and their fall sports teams for 2020.
BOYS TENNIS
Head Coach: Matt DeVault (7th season); 2019 results: 10-8; Key losses to graduation: Trevor Simison, Seth Parker, Martin Friedrich (foreign exchange); Key newcomers: sophomores Jesse Lipps, Benjamin DeVault, Tanner Norris and freshmen Aaron Matthews and James Ward; Key returning athletes: seniors Derek Stinefield, Dylan Clark and Skyler Ripperdan; Potential breakout players: junior Brayden Bates played No. 1 doubles and No. 3 singles last year and could challenge Stinefield for the No. 1 singles' spot.
Outlook: “We will be young on the season but extremely competitive,” Coach DeVault said. “We have graduated some strong players the last few seasons, however, there is a great deal of talent for 2020.
“The days Alexandria Tennis sneaks up on people are long gone because of the success we have had, but I do think we will surprise some people.”
CROSS COUNTRY
Head Coach: Scott Zent; 2019 results: Madi Weir advanced to semistate for the girls team; Key losses to graduation: Avree Jenkins, Johnathon Stone; Key returning athletes: Weir, Thomas, Stinson, Hayden Martin, Zachary Rowlett, Cody Summers.
FOOTBALL
Head Coach: Pete Gast (12th season); 2019 results: 6-5; Key losses to graduation: QB Rylan Metz, WR/DB Cade Vernetti, entire starting offensive line; Key newcomers: Chance Martin (sophomore, transfer from Elwood) and freshman Gabe McGuire will compete for QB. Senior Evan Pierce (LB) move-in from Florida; Key returning athletes: Senior WRs Stewart (53 receptions, 702 yards, eight TDs) and Orick (31 receptions, 498 yards, four TDs), LB Eric Pegg (82 tackles), Noe Alegria (91 tackles), junior RB Max Naselroad (395 yards, three TDs).
Outlook: “It will be interesting to see what 2020 looks like for everyone,” Gast said. “Nobody had the offseason that we are used to. We are going to focus on the basics of tackling, blocking and taking care of the ball. I’m eager to see our players compete in practice for playing time.”
GIRLS GOLF
Head Coach: Bruce Johnson (4th season); 2019 results: 10-8; Key losses to graduation: none; Key newcomers: sophomore Cali Crum; Key returning athletes: Senior Kelsey Rhoades leads a balanced lineup that includes Gracyn Hosier, Chloe Cuneo and Emma Howe.
Outlook: “Our goal is to win the (Central Indiana Conference) championship,” Johnson said. “We got second last year and missed winning it by a couple of shots. Also (we can) contend for county. I realize Lapel is a good team, but if we put up four good scores, I think we will be there also.”
VOLLEYBALL
Head Coach: Caitlin Morency (3rd season); 2019 results: 19-13; Key losses to graduation: McKenzie Adams (428 assists); Key returning athletes: seniors Kaitlyn Bair (298 kills), Lauren Dungan (231 kills) and juniors Olivia Hall (50 blocks) and Taylor Stinefield (43 blocks); Potential breakout player: sophomore Addy Warren (102 kills), junior Kendall Parker (343 assists).
Outlook: “I think we’re pretty confident because we only lost one senior last year, so it won’t be a huge shift,” Dungan said. “We also have some pretty decent incoming freshmen. … I think we’re pretty confident with what we have.”
