ANDERSON — This 2019-20 girls basketball season has been a historic one for the Anderson Prep Jets. They have already reached double digits in wins and won a Madison County tournament game, both firsts in program history.
Thursday evening was another program first, but rather than another team accomplishment, this time it was an individual milestone to be celebrated.
And one that was reached at a crucial time.
APA senior Savannah Prewett scored 10 of her 21 points in the fourth quarter, including the 1,000th of her career, to help lift the Jets to a come-from-behind 46-41 win over Indianapolis Howe at The Hangar.
Already the program’s all-time leading scorer, Prewett is the first girls player to reach the milestone for APA (12-9) and just the second in school history. 2015 graduate Noah Long is the only boys player, having scored 1,034 for the Jets.
But reaching this pinnacle would not have meant as much without getting the win.
“A thousand and a loss, then ‘oh, a thousand, whatever,’” Prewett said. “But getting the win just seals it.”
The Jets needed her scoring late after Howe (9-7) finished the third quarter on an 11-2 run to take the biggest lead for either team at 35-29 heading into the final frame.
Prewett opened the fourth with her first 3-point basket to halve the lead before senior Madison Stamm pulled the Jets within 35-33 with a pair of free throws.
Another Stamm basket and two more free throws followed by a jumper by Hornets sophomore To’Niyah Langston had Howe up 39-37.
The Jets, who were outrebounded 49-34, got an offensive rebound by junior Chelsea Klepfer. Prewett drove around her defender and buried a top-of-the-key jumper to tie the game at 39-39 and put her over the 1,000-point mark.
Following a brief announcement, Prewett followed with a pair of free throws to give APA a 41-39 lead, its first lead since 29-28 late in the third quarter.
Langston, who finished with 18 points and 24 rebounds, tied the game before Stamm put the Jets in front for good with two more free throws. Stamm, a Manchester College commit, scored 21 points and was 11-of-12 at the charity stripe.
Following a Howe turnover, Prewett capped her night with a dagger trey from the corner at the one-minute mark to seal the game.
In the fourth quarter, Stamm scored seven points to match Prewett’s 21 for game-high honors, and the team was 7-of-10 on free throws and committed just two turnovers, compared to seven by the Hornets. For the game, APA converted 16 of 21 free-throw opportunities.
They also held Langston to just six points in the second half after she repeatedly hurt the Jets with eight second-chance points in the first half.
“I think the biggest thing in the second half was that we played better man-to-man defense,” APA coach Jessica Hornocker said. “We did a better job of understanding where (Howe) was dangerous and where they were not.”
The rebound discrepancy was mainly the result of a 22-12 Howe edge in the first half. Klepfer grabbed 16 boards to lead the Jets.
Prewett has seen a lot in her four years, including a one-win season as a freshman. Making history Thursday just adds to a special senior season for her and her teammates.
“It means a lot, coming from the program that was a doormat, now people have to watch out for us,” Prewett said. “I’ve seen 80-point blowout (losses). We were shocked to win but not anymore.”
“I’m happy that she got it. I know that was a personal goal of hers,” Hornocker said. “I think it takes a lot of pressure off her, so now she can enjoy the rest of her senior season.”
“The pressure, I put on myself because halfway through the season I wasn’t sure I was going to get there, it was looking rough,” Prewett added. “Now, I can relax, and we can focus on our unspoken goals.”
The Jets will celebrate senior night Tuesday against Providence Cristo Rey and close the regular season next Saturday at International.
