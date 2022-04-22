ANDERSON -- A quartet of city standouts return home Saturday as the Indiana All-Americans prepare to make their debut in their new home at Liberty Christian.
The All-Americans -- co-owned by Indiana University legend Kent Benson -- compete in the Lower Midwest division of The Basketball League and are 7-6 after beginning their inaugural season based in New Castle.
The switch to The Den at Liberty Christian will begin with a contest against the Medora Timberjacks (4-8) at 7 p.m.
The All-Americans also are slated to host the division-leading Owensboro Thoroughbreds (10-2) on April 29.
Former Anderson High School stars Troy Taylor, Dionte Raines and Tre Jackson and former Highland star Asauhn Dixon-Tatum provide the city flavor on a roster that also includes former Pendleton Heights star Kellen Dunham and former Ball State star Sean Sellers.
Taylor will not play Saturday after suffering a leg injury in the All-Americans' game against the Timberjacks on April 9, but he is hopeful of returning for the second game in Anderson.
Taylor is averaging 4.5 points, 8 assists and 8.5 rebounds for Indiana this season. He's a pro veteran having played in Canada and other spots around the world since graduating from Evansville University.
Taylor last played in Anderson as part of the Anderson Legends and led the team on an undefeated championship run in 2014. He also was a TBL champion last year with the Pendleton Legends.
“We are honored to have Troy Taylor leading our team at the point guard position," All-Americans president and Pendleton native Bob Petty said in a press release. "Troy is incredibly talented and one of the most outstanding defensive players I’ve ever seen. His work ethic combined with his athleticism and court vision is what makes him such a dominant point guard. What I respect most about Troy is his character and true professionalism – both on and off the court.”
Dixon-Tatum played at Auburn and in the NBA G-League after graduating from Highland and also was a part of Pendleton's championship team in 2021. The 7-foot center will be making his debut for the All-Americans. He averaged 3.8 points and 3.1 rebounds for the Lebanon Leprechauns earlier this season.
Raines recently concluded his college career at IU-East and is averaging 3.2 points during his rookie season, and Jackson will be making his All-Americans debut.
Dunham, who starred at Butler after an iconic run at Pendleton Heights, also was a member of last year's championship team and is averaging 16.2 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 43.8% from 3-point range this season.
Sellers averages 17 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc.
Benson -- a former No. 1 overall NBA draft pick and a member of IU's undefeated 1976 squad -- is proud to bring the All-Americans to Anderson.
“I was blessed to have mentors and leaders in our community step up and support me while I was playing here in New Castle and at Indiana University," he said in a release. "I’m thankful that I can now give back and help the next generation advance in basketball, using the connections and friendships I’ve made throughout my basketball career.”
That opportunity to give back will extend through the Anderson Legends league slated to begin play May 18. Taylor is overseeing the league that will have a partnership with the All-Americans to find and develop local talent.