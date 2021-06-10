ANDERSON – Several area drivers will seek their first win when the CRA JEGS All-Stars Tour comes to Anderson Speedway on Saturday.
The pro late model series has competed on the high-banked quarter-mile oval eight times since 2011 in racing that has produced six different winners.
The JEGS All-Stars Tour will compete in the Sport Clips 100 presented by the U.S. Army, and there are 18 drivers entered as of Wednesday.
Zachary Tinkle, a former McGunegill Engine Performance Late Model champion at Anderson Speedway, is in his second year of competition with the All-Stars Tour.
He will be joined by J.P. Crabtree of Muncie and Albany’s Mike Sargent.
Former winners of the event that are entered in the field include Cody Coughlin (2016) and Steve Dorer (2014).
Trent Synder is the only driver to win multiple times at Anderson Speedway, driving into victory lane in each of the first three years.
The Day Transportation Kenyon Midgets are on the racing card, where Ayrton Houk has started the year perfectly with two victories -- including the Dick Jordan Classic at Anderson.
Jimmy Kirby will look to remain perfect in Thunder Car action, having won the first four feature events of 2021.
The Marcum’s Welding Front Wheel Drive division also will be in action with Tray Bare the most recent of four different feature winners that include Josh Sage, Elliott McKinney and Don VanValkenburg III.
Qualifying is set for 5:30 p.m. with racing at 7:30. Adults tickets are $15, children are $5 and children 5 and under are admitted free.
