BLOOMINGTON – Prominent athletic figures with ties to the Hoosier state took to social media and even the streets themselves to voice social justice concerns in the wake of George Floyd’s death last week.
Most messages expressed themes of change and unity after Floyd died during an arrest executed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on Memorial Day night. Chauvin was charged with third degree murder and manslaughter after a cell phone video showed him kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes after Floyd was arrested for allegedly writing a bad check.
The death, the latest in the string of white police officers using deadly force against unarmed African-Americans, has sparked national outrage and protests in cities throughout the country. Some demonstrations have been peaceful, while others have resulted in looting, destruction of property, injuries and fatalities.
On Saturday, Indiana football coach Tom Allen posted on his Twitter account: “My heart is broken by what is going on in our country. Racial injustice is wrong and it MUST be addressed!! I believe we are to LOVE EACH OTHER! No matter one’s skin color. Love is a choice. Our prayers are with George Floyd’s family.”
IU senior wide receiver Whop Philyor followed on his Twitter account with a post: “UNITY= POWER! Let’s come as ONE and UNITE as a COUNTRY.”
Indiana Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon took part in a peaceful protest in his hometown pf Atlanta on Sunday with Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown.
"I got a grandfather who marched next to Dr. (Martin Luther) King in the 60's. He was amazing, and he would be proud to see us all here," Brogdon said. "Jaylen, man, has led this charge. I'm proud of him. We need more leaders."
The Pacers later released a statement Sunday night: “Tragic events in the Black community leave us with a shared sense of sadness and moral outrage. We condemn racism and we fully support those peacefully coming forward in the names of justice and change. Our city and our state are strong and resilient, and we must listen to and respect each other. “
IU All-Big Ten men’s basketball forward Trayce Jackson-Davis quoted Proverbs 10:12 in the Bible in a Twitter post in relation to the protests: “Hatred stirs up conflict, but love covers over all wrongs.”
Notre Dame men’s basketball coach Mike Brey called for action to impact change on his Twitter account: “We need to honor our position as leaders, educators and role models for people of all races to listen to each other, support one another and push our society to such a place where real change becomes possible …
“Our program will strive to a standard of having frank conversations, being honest with each other and working with each other to assure that we all not only feel equal – but are equal in every way.”
Like Brey, outgoing IU athletic director Fred Glass sent a statement Monday calling for action and change.
“We can’t let ourselves be content to send the Floyd family our ‘thoughts and prayers’ and then lapse into moving on to other things, or we will be condemning ourselves to continuing to endure these kinds of atrocities, and George Floyd’s death will have been in vain,” Glass said. “While almost any action seems insufficient given the overwhelming challenge that racism poses to all of us, that can’t deter us into inaction. We need to be the change we want to see in the world.”
Former Indianapolis Colts coach Tony Dungy penned a five paragraph essay he posted on Twitter that called for violent protests to stop.
“What happened to George Floyd is inexcusable and should never happen,” the post read. “Justice needs to be served but in seeking justice we can’t fall into the trap of prejudging every police officer we see. What started out as peaceful protests have devolved into arson and looting and that should never happen, either. Yes, there should be protest. But we do not have license to perform criminal acts because we’re angry.”
ESPN SportsCenter anchor Sage Steele, a 1995 IU graduate, mentioned the productive conversations she’s had with her three teenage children regarding Floyd’s death and the protests in an Instagram post.
“Conversations that I pray they will take with them into this unpredictable world as we all try to be better and more understanding of others,” the post read. “Praying for peace for all.”
