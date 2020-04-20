Purdue added a graduate transfer with Power 5 conference experience to its quarterback competition Monday.
UCLA quarterback Austin Burton told Yahoo! Sports he plans to transfer to Purdue after playing three seasons with the Bruins. A rising junior, Burton is on track to graduate from UCLA in July and will have two years of eligibility remaining, beginning in 2020.
Burton had one career start in two seasons of eligibility at UCLA, passing for 236 yards and a touchdown in a loss last season at Oregon State. He finished last season completing 44 of 64 passes for 365 yards but wasn’t the right fit in second-year coach Chip Kelly’s spread offense.
At Purdue, Burton will get a chance to throw to talented receivers David Bell and Rondale Moore in head coach Jeff Brohm’s high-powered passing attack. Purdue led the Big Ten in passing offense last season, averaging 309.9 yards.
“I really like how they mixed in both the spread and pro style,” Burton told Yahoo! Sports. “I loved the whole offense and the way they go about it.”
At Purdue, Burton will compete with redshirt sophomore Jack Plummer and redshirt junior Aidan O’Connell, two players who gained starting experience last season after opening-game starter Elijah Sindelar went down with a broken collarbone. Plummer passed for 1,603 yards with 11 TDs and eight interceptions in six starts before going down with a broken ankle. O’Connell started Purdue’s final three games, finishing the season with 1,101 yards passing, eight TDs and four interceptions.
Incoming freshman Michael Alaimo, a four-star recruit and pro-style quarterback from St. Joseph’s High in Montvale, New Jersey, is the fourth quarterback on Purdue’s roster.
NEWMAN'S FATHER DIES
Purdue offered its condolences to the family of Ronald Newman, the father of redshirt freshman guard Brandon Newman, on Monday.
A decorated Chicago police officer, Ronald Newman died over the weekend due to the coronavirus. He was 59. Brandon Newman, a four-star standout and 2019 Indiana All-Star from Valparaiso, redshirted as a freshman but will be eligible to start the 2020 season.
“The Purdue athletic department and men’s basketball program is deeply saddened by the death of Ronald Newman,” a statement from Purdue’s athletic department read. “We send our condolences to the Newman family and have reached out to Brandon and his family during their time of need.”
HOOPS SCHEDULE
Purdue announced its men’s basketball team will host Incarnate Word on Dec. 21 at Mackey Arena, adding another non-conference game to its 2020-21 schedule.
Incarnate Word went 9-22 a year ago but returns almost every key player from last year’s team. Its two leading scorers last season were freshmen, including Granger native Drew Lutz, who averaged 11.6 points while dishing 108 assists.
Former Purdue player Carson Cunningham is the Cardinals' coach and his assistant coaches include former Purdue player Ryne Smith.
