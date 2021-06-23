Stands will be full for Purdue football again this fall. The school announced Wednesday it has been authorized to host events at 100% at Ross-Ade Stadium and Holloway Stadium for football and women’s volleyball by the Tippecanoe County Board of Health.
The news comes after Indiana announced last Friday it will allow full capacity for football games at Memorial Stadium and for all fall sports at other venues.
During the 2020 season, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Purdue and Indiana were only allowed to play before limited family and friends, capped at 500 per Big Ten conference rules.
"We are excited to welcome the Boilermaker family back in both Ross-Ade Stadium and Holloway Gymnasium this fall and appreciate our local and campus officials’ support in reaching this exciting milestone,” Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski said. “The 2020-21 year of competition required a multitude of sacrifices and adjustments, but the missing energy and excitement from our fans was certainly among the toughest for all of us.”
Purdue will open the 2021 season at home under the lights in a Sept. 4 game against Oregon State (7 p.m.). Their six-game home schedule will conclude with the Old Oaken Bucket game against rival Indiana on Nov. 27.
“Our Boilermaker faithful are a huge part of the gameday experience for our players and staff, and they make a difference for our team each home Saturday,” Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. “Our fans are loud, loyal and passionate, and we can’t wait to see them in the stands.”
Coming off an Elite Eight appearance, the Purdue volleyball team will open Big Ten play Sept. 24, at home against Ohio State. The full schedule will be released at a later date.
“Few things are more special for our team than running onto Belin Court with a sold-out crowd in America’s best volleyball venue,” Purdue volleyball coach Dave Shondell said. “Knowing a packed Holloway Gym is waiting on the Boilermakers for every home match is an unbelievable feeling, especially after the pandemic season of 2020. We thank the most loyal fans in the land for their love and support.”
In addition to 100% capacity at both venues, all traditional gameday activities at Ross-Ade Stadium will resume, including pregame tailgating, the Boilermaker Crossing, fan shuttles and band and cheer performances. Some enhanced safety measures in place include digital ticketing and parking passes for contactless entry and payment, contactless gate admission pedestals at all entry gates and cashless transactions at concession stands and the Purdue Team Store.
