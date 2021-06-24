WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue men’s basketball’s non-conference schedule is almost finalized, with the school announcing Thursday the Boilermakers will play six home games in addition to contests that have already been announced.
Of Purdue’s 10 announced non-conference opponents, eight posted winning records and four ranked in the top 75 of the NCAA NET rankings. All but two were ranked in the top 200.
Purdue’s schedule strength has ranked in the nation’s top 20 in each of the last three years.
The unofficial start to the season will be Nov. 4, when Indianapolis visits Mackey Arena for an exhibition contest.
Five days later on Nov. 9, it becomes real when Purdue hosts Bellarmine to officially open the program's 124th season. Bellarmine is in its second year of a four-year Division I transitional phase but posted a 14-8 overall record a year ago, appearing in the College Basketball Invitational. Bellarmine finished second in the Atlantic Sun with a 10-3 record, one game behind Liberty. The Knights finished 172nd in the final NCAA NET rankings and 167th in KenPom.
On Nov. 12, Purdue will host Indiana State for the second straight year. The Boilermakers defeated the Sycamores 80-68 a year ago in Mackey Arena, behind Trevion Williams’ 30 points and 11 rebounds. Indiana State will be led by first-year head coach Josh Schertz, a four-time D-II National Coach of the Year at Lincoln Memorial.
Purdue prepares for the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-off with its final tuneup, coming Nov. 16, in Mackey Arena against Wright State. The Raiders won the Horizon League a year ago, but were upset in the Horizon League tournament, finishing with an 18-6 overall record. The Raiders were ranked as high as No. 53 in the KenPom rankings a year ago.
Following the Basketball Hall of Fame Tipoff Classic in Uncasville, Connecticut, featuring Purdue, North Carolina, Tennessee and Villanova on Nov. 20 and 21, Purdue returns home to host Omaha on the day after Thanksgiving.
The Big Ten/ACC Challenge and two Big Ten conference games will be played before Purdue heads to Brooklyn for the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational against North Carolina State on Dec. 12 and the Crossroads Classic against Butler in Indianapolis on Dec. 18.
The final two non-conference games come Dec. 20, against Incarnate Word, coached by former Boilermakers Carson Cunningham and former Anderson High School boys basketball coach Ryne Smith, and Nicholls on Dec. 29 in Mackey Arena.
Ticket renewals and the ability to be placed on the season ticket wait list are now available on PurdueSports.com, as well as by calling the Hayes Family Athletic Ticket Office at 800.49SPORT.
