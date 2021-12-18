INDIANAPOLIS – Purdue coach Matt Painter doesn’t want to see the Crossroads Classic go away.
The No. 3 Boilermakers made the most of their swan song game in the event, routing Butler 78-47 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday afternoon.
In the Indiana Pacers' arena, Purdue sophomore guard Jaden Ivey played like a future NBA guard, leading the Boilermakers with 22 points. Ivey was 7-of-10 from the floor and a perfect 6-for-6 from 3-point range. As a team, Purdue shot 50% (11-of-22) from beyond the arc.
Sophomore center Zach Edey added 14 points and 11 rebounds for his third double-double of the season, and junior forward Trevion Williams -- saddled with four fouls -- had 10 points and six rebounds in 18 minutes.
Defensively, Purdue held Butler to just 32% from the field and blocked five shots.
“Today the ball went in for us,” Painter said. “Jaden, 6-for-6 from 3. Things always look good when you are hot, but we still did some good things defensively. I thought our guys had good carry-over.”
Even with Williams in foul trouble in the first half, Purdue built a 39-21 lead. Ivey scored 13 points in the first half as the Boilermakers shot 54.2% from the field.
“Coming off from last week, I didn't think -- we didn't bring the physical presence on defense,” Ivey said. “And I feel like today, you know, we just brought it, and we're going to need that going into the Big Ten because those Big Ten games are tough. Especially on the road. We just got to be high and tight defensively.”
With the win, Purdue wrapped up Crossroads Classic play with a 4-7 record.
“We've been on the short end of those games more times than not, but it's helped our program, and it's helped us get ready for the Big Ten, and it's helped us get ready for the NCAA Tournament,” Painter said. “That's what it's all about.”
Forward Bryce Golden led Butler (7-4) with 17 points, but the Bulldogs had no answers for Purdue’s size and physicality in the post. Purdue outrebounded Butler 46-27 and outscored the Bulldogs 12-6 in second-chance points.
“They've got size on the inside, and that's a heck of a matchup, and you have to -- every coach that faces them is going to have to figure out how they're going to deal with that, and that creates a lot of the tension,” Butler coach LaVall Jordan said. “And then they made 3s.”
