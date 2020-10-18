Purdue announced head coach Jeff Brohm returned a presumed positive COVID-19 on Sunday morning during a daily antigen test.
Brohm informed his staff and team Sunday afternoon and is at home in isolation. Purdue opens its season on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium at 3:30 p.m. against Iowa.
The school said it is awaiting confirmation of Brohm’s positive test via at PCR test. Brohm plans to address the media on Monday at 11 during his weekly scheduled press conference.
Brohm, 49, joins a list of football coaches who have tested positive for the virus this week. Florida football coach Dan Mullen announced on his Twitter account on Saturday that he tested positive for COVID-19. Alabama coach Nick Saban tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, but after four subsequent negative tests, it was deemed a false positive. Saban returned to the sidelines and coached No. 2 Alabama to a 41-24 win over No. 3 Georgia on Saturday night.
