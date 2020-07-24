Purdue released the latest results of its COVID-19 testing Friday.
There have been 415 COVID-19 tests involving student-athletes, coaches and staff with 27 positive tests. Of the 27, 22 have completed quarantine, with five remaining active cases.
No hospitalizations have been required involving the 27 positive tests. Most positive cases have been asymptomatic or resulted in minor symptoms resolved within a few days.
Contact tracing has taken place, with those impacted quarantining and/or self-monitoring per public health guidelines. Purdue athletics is continuing daily medical check-ins and monitoring those in isolation and quarantine.
