Injury-ravaged Purdue suffered another blow Wednesday when it was revealed senior linebacker Markus Bailey suffered a knee injury and is out for the season.
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm told reporters Bailey hurt the knee during Tuesday’s practice.
The 6-foot-1, 240-pound Bailey led Purdue in tackles (115) and sacks (5.5) last season. This season, Bailey was off to a strong start with 14 tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack in two games.
Bailey could have left Purdue following his junior season as a projected third-to-fifth round draft pick in last April’s NFL draft but decided to return for his senior season to avenge Purdue’s 63-14 loss to Auburn in the Music Bowl to end the 2018 season.
With Bailey out, Brohm said junior Cornel Jones will step into the starting job as one of the inside linebackers with senior Ben Holt.
Purdue enters its matchup with TCU on Saturday night at Ross-Ade Stadium (7:30 p.m. BTN) already banged up. Senior defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal has been out all season while recovering from knee surgery, while senior running back Tario Fuller remains out indefinitely after suffering a broken jaw in training camp.
Senior quarterback Elijah Sindelar is questionable for the TCU game after suffering a concussion late in Purdue’s 42-24 win over Vanderbilt.
